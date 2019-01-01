Socceroos Asian Cup explainer
What are the scenarios for the green and gold's path to the knockouts and final?
This 24-team Asian Cup is a complicated beast to figure out with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stage, including four of the six third-placed nations.
Mooy's Huddersfield Town lose coach David Wagner
Aaron Mooy will be getting a new boss at Huddersfield Town after the departure of manager David Wagner.
The German tactician left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday (AEDT) with the Terriers rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table - eight points adrift of safety.
Wagner was the first coach to lead Huddersfield Town to the Premier League, achieving promotion from the Championship in 2017.
Assistant coach Mark Hudson has been appointed temporary caretaker and will take charge against Manchester City this weekend.
Milligan set for positional switch ahead of Syria showdown
With Trent Sainsbury suspended for the Socceroos' final group game against Syria, Mark Milligan is set to be dropped back into defence.
The Australian captain has impressed in a holding midfield role to date in the UAE but has been training alongside Degenek in a defensive position ahead of Wednesday morning's game.
Having played at centre-back for the Socceroos during the World Cup, the switch isn't too surprising and will allow Jackson Irvine and Massimo Luongo to start in midfield.
Though Australia only just scraped past Syria when they met in a World Cup qualifier, Milligan is confident the green and gold can get the job done - but stressed they must be willing to give it everything.
"We'll have a look at them, but we will go into the match with a lot of confidence," Milligan said.
"We do believe in the players that we have here and they way that we're doing things.
"You can't leave anything in the tank. You have to go out and show all your cards in that match."
Irvine makes case to be Socceroos starter
Would he be in your starting side?
With more substitute appearances than starts for the Socceroos, Jackson Irvine seized his chance to play the full 90 minutes against Palestine on Friday.
The Australian midfielder was one of the green and gold's best as he replaced Massimo Luongo in the heart of midfield to earn just his 10th start for the Socceroos.
"I enjoyed it. It was great to be involved from the start," Irvine told socceroos.com.au.
"I don't prepare any differently for a game whether I'm starting or not starting – you're going to have to contribute in one way or another.
"But to be involved for the full 90 minutes was fantastic, my first 90 minutes at a major tournament."
Irvine's presence in the air proved crucial for Australia in Dubai and he was unlucky not to score with a number of headers in the box.
While Luongo will be breathing down his neck to steal his spot back, Irvine may have finally gone from Socceroos sub to starter.