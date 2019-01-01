Perth Glory have strengthened their squad with the signing of utility Osama Malik on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has returned to after a short eight-game stint in with Al-Batin.

Malik can play in central defence and in midfield - adding further depth the the Glory squad that won the Premiers' Plate last season.

"Perth Glory were the benchmark of the competition last year and there is a very talented squad here," Malik said.



"For me, Tony Popovic is the best manager in the country and someone that I’ve wanted to work under for a while, so I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started."

The Adelaide-born player has played for three A-League clubs including the Reds, North Queensland Fury and Melbourne City.