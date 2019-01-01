Glory snare Malik
Perth Glory have strengthened their squad with the signing of utility Osama Malik on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old has returned to Australia after a short eight-game stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Batin.
Malik can play in central defence and in midfield - adding further depth the the Glory squad that won the Premiers' Plate last season.
"Perth Glory were the benchmark of the competition last year and there is a very talented squad here," Malik said.
"For me, Tony Popovic is the best manager in the country and someone that I’ve wanted to work under for a while, so I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started."
The Adelaide-born player has played for three A-League clubs including the Reds, North Queensland Fury and Melbourne City.
Mooy set to play the season in Championship
Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy will likely play the season in the Championship after playing 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town's 2-1 loss against Derby County.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves all reportedly interested at stages in the off season.
But it appears Mooy's return to the Premier League is unlikely with the English transfer window slamming shut on Friday at 2am (AEST).
If the Australian playmaker had a move lined up before the player movement period ends, it's likely he wouldn't have figured in Huddersfield's first match of their Championship campaign.
In the defeat against Derby, Mooy had more touches than any other player (91) and made two key passes.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.
Olyroos to play two match series against New Zealand
Australia's under-23 team will play against the New Zealand equivalent in a two-match series during early September.
The games will be played on September 6 at WIN Stadium in Wollongong and September 9 at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney's south west.
Both matches will aid the Olyroos preparations for January's 2020 AFC under 23 championships in Thailand, that will double as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
WATCH: Sam Kerr strikes again in the NSWL
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has scored again for Chicago Red Stars in their 2-0 win against Utah Royals in the NSWL.
The 25-year-old struck in the fifth minute with her excellent header being saved before she poked home the rebound.
Kerr's 12th goal of the season puts her four strikes clear on top of the NWSL scoring charts.
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr found the back of the net in Chicago Red Stars 2-0 victory against Utah Royals 😍🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/vcpBpLBjyA— Goal Australia (@GoalAustralia) August 4, 2019
Aussies Abroad: Hrustic scores winner, Sainsbury starts for PSV, Irvine nabs an assist
Fringe Socceroo winger Ajdin Hrustic nabbed the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win against FC Emmen in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The 23-year-old made a terrific run to spring the offside trap before lifting the ball over the keeper and making certain of the goal from point-blank range.
Australian winger Ajdin Hrustic scored the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win over FC Emmen ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IbbOO1VEQm— Goal Australia (@GoalAustralia) August 4, 2019
Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Socceroos centre-half Trent Sainsbury played the full 90 minutes in PSV's 1-1 draw with Twente.
In the Championship, Jackson Irvine got an assist as Hull lost 2-1 to Swansea City in their first league match of the season.
On his Fleetwood Town debut in League One, Harry Souttar got a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against Peterborough.
Fringe Socceroos defender Harry Souttar nabbed a goal and an assist on his Fleetwood Town debut 🙌— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 4, 2019
Watch his goal 👇
Credit: (Cods Vlogs/You Tube) pic.twitter.com/8tBnAuQiTV
Sarpreet Singh promoted to Bayern Munich's first team
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh has reportedly done enough in pre-season to earn his spot on Bayern Munich's first team for the coming season.
The former Wellington Phoenix player signed for the German giants over the off-season with an eye on him initially playing for their reserve side, but impressive performances during pre-season have seemingly changed Niko Kovac's mind.
According to Wynton Rufer via TAB Trackside, Singh has worked his way into the first team.
"He actually confirmed that to my wife Lisa that he's going to be staying with the first team and training there," Rufer said.
"The number change is a clear indication from Niko Kovac to keep him in the first-team squad. It's unbelievable."
Singh's promotion comes in the wake of Kovac admitting that the young Kiwi has surprised him after playing the full 90 minutes against Tottenham.
"I'm very happy with him and I'm surprised, I'm positively surprised," Kovac said.
"With him and Alphonso Davies you can see they are a lot further than the others [in the second team]."