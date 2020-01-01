A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Mooy signs permanent deal with Brighton

Australian star Aaron Mooy has made his loan move from to a permanent transfer.

Mooy signed a three-and-half-year deal with the Seagulls for a reported fee of $9.6 million.

The 29-year-old has impressed at the Amex - since joining on a loan deal from Town in the off season - scoring two goals and getting an assist.

"We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward," Brighton coach Graham Potter said.

"We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch."