Aaron Mooy makes return from injury
Aaron Mooy played 35 minutes for Huddersfield Town as he made his return from a knee injury in their 1-0 loss against Everton.
The Australian midfielder came on in the 55th minute for Jonathan Hogg but couldn't prevent Town losing.
Huddersfield are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table - 11 points from safety.
Mooy suffered the knee complaint in December and was forced to miss the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign.
Sydney FC sign star striker on loan as Mariners farewell defender
After a prolonged chase, Sydney FC have confirmed the signing of Iran international striker Reza Ghoochannejhad.
The 31-year-old joins the club from Cypriot side APOEL and is eager to build on the Sky Blues success in recent seasons.
"To be joining Australia’s most successful club is a fantastic move for me, and to test myself against the best in Australia and Asia will be an unbelievable experience,” Ghoochannejhad said.
“Sydney FC’s record in recent times is phenomenal and they have some fantastic players.
“I can’t wait to link up with my new team-mates, help them add to their success and bring more trophies to the club.”
CONFIRMED | Meet your new Sky Blue! @gh_reza signs on loan for the remainder of the season!
📰 - https://t.co/EGZnsAod6l#SydneyIsSkyBlue #ComeWithUs pic.twitter.com/fNnmStBB7h
In other club news, Central Coast Mariners have confirmed Antony Golec's contract with the club has been mutually terminated.
"For me, this is a tough place to leave as I really enjoyed my time at the Central Coast Mariners,” Golec said.
“From my first day at the Mariners: the fans, coaches, staff and players made me feel so welcome and that’s something I will always be grateful for."
Rudan reveals why he wears black with Nix signings imminent
Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan's all-black attire has certainly caught the eye this season as he turns the club's fortunes around.
Rather than a stylistic choice, Rudan revealed to Stuff.co that his choice of clothing is about representing his adopted country.
"I wear black because that's part of our colours. The All Blacks are a global institution," Rudan said.
"People might think whatever reason, but that's why. I wear black because I represent the country.
"I'm still young enough to get away with it I guess, but all these things I've bought into and I try to represent in some shape or form."
Rudan also revealed on Monday that he's hoping to confirm two new signings within the next 48 hours before the January transfer window slams shut.
Bosnich: Arnold's big talk put extra pressure on Socceroos
Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich believes Graham Arnold put extra pressure on Australia at the Asian Cup by talking up his side too much.
Prior to the tournament, which the Socceroos exited at the quarter-final stage, Arnold backed the green and gold to win every game and even suggested his team would play a style similar to Liverpool's.
While Arnold has only been in charge for a few months, Bosnich suggested the coach talked too big a game leading up to the Asian Cup and has been made to pay the price.
"What he says to his players behind closed doors is his business, no problems whatsoever," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.
"But when you come out before the match in the day before press conference saying things like 'We’re going to dominate', 'We’re going to do this to them'... if I was the opposition manager...I’d be sticking that up on the wall for the players - that gives you extra motivation.
"You don’t need to give an edge to the opposition."
Al-Araibi situation now 'an absolute emergency', says Foster
After meeting with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura on Monday, Craig Foster has declared the plight of Bahraini refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi 'an absolute emergency'.
The professional footballer has been detained in Thailand over the past two months and faces deportation back to Bahrain where he will likely be imprisoned and possibly tortured, according to Amnesty International, for speaking out against the royal family.
Foster has led the push to see Al-Araibi released and is putting increasing pressure on FIFA to act swiftly after Bahrain submitted official documents for his extradition.