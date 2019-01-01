After a prolonged chase, Sydney FC have confirmed the signing of Iran international striker Reza Ghoochannejhad.

The ​31-year-old joins the club from Cypriot side APOEL and is eager to build on the Sky Blues success in recent seasons.

"To be joining Australia’s most successful club is a fantastic move for me, and to test myself against the best in Australia and Asia will be an unbelievable experience,” Ghoochannejhad said.

“Sydney FC’s record in recent times is phenomenal and they have some fantastic players.

“I can’t wait to link up with my new team-mates, help them add to their success and bring more trophies to the club.”

In other club news, Central Coast Mariners have confirmed Antony Golec's contract with the club has been mutually terminated.

"For me, this is a tough place to leave as I really enjoyed my time at the Central Coast Mariners,” Golec said.

“From my first day at the Mariners: the fans, coaches, staff and players made me feel so welcome and that’s something I will always be grateful for."