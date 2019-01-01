German striker Alexander Meier has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers after a decorated career in his homeland.

Meier, 36, scored 119 times over 300 matches for side and finished top scorer in 's first division in the 2014-15 season.

Set to arrive in on Sunday, the striker is eager to give all he can for his new side.

“I’m very excited to play in Australia and I can’t wait to go on the plane tonight,” Meier said.

“Markus told me how professional the club is and that they are very ambitious, and it is a great club to play for. I don’t like to speak about myself, about what I can deliver, all I can say that is I will always give 100 per cent on and off the field.

“The most important thing for me is that as a team we all stand for each other, in bad and in good times, and the better the environment we create, success can come from this."

Meier completes Markus Babbel's foreign contingent this season and has been classed as the Wanderers second marquee player.