Mooy nearing Premier League return with Terriers
After missing the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign through injury, Aaron Mooy is close to full fitness and may feature for Huddersfield this week.
New Terriers coach Jan Siewert revealed Mooy is back on the pitch and could play sooner rather than later.
JS: “I don’t want to give the details of my line-up away before the @Everton game, but @AaronMooy is close to a return.— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 28, 2019
“It’s been great to have him on the pitch with us.”#htafc (DTS)
Without Mooy, the Terriers lost six and drew one of their Premier League matches as former coach David Wagner also departed the club.
Currently bottom of the league and 10 points from safety, Huddersfield will need their Aussie midfielder to really step up upon his return.
Wellington Phoenix sign Kiwi defender
Justin Gulley has become the newest member of the Nix after completing his transfer from Team Wellington.
The 26-year-old defender previously played for the Phoenix in 2015 and is keen to establish himself in Mark Rudan's side.
"I feel I have plenty to prove, having played here before but I really want to give my all and move on to that next level that I know I’m capable of playing at," Gulley said.
"Having played in the FIFA Club World Cup, I know I have plenty to offer the coach and the team as I plan to return the faith shown in me.
"I can’t wait to get started."
TEAM NEWS | 📰 Wellington Phoenix Sign New Zealand full-back, Justin Gulley.— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) January 29, 2019
Gulley will wear Number 3 and could make his return to @ALeague this weekend against Perth Glory.
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/1G8piFqZtS#StandUpWithYourNix #CreateHistory #WelcomeBackGulley pic.twitter.com/provT0yaKh
Rudan reveals why he wears black with Nix signings imminent
Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan's all-black attire has certainly caught the eye this season as he turns the club's fortunes around.
Rather than a stylistic choice, Rudan revealed to Stuff.co that his choice of clothing is about representing his adopted country.
"I wear black because that's part of our colours. The All Blacks are a global institution," Rudan said.
"People might think whatever reason, but that's why. I wear black because I represent the country.
"I'm still young enough to get away with it I guess, but all these things I've bought into and I try to represent in some shape or form."
Rudan also revealed on Monday that he's hoping to confirm two new signings within the next 48 hours before the January transfer window slams shut.
Bosnich: Arnold's big talk put extra pressure on Socceroos
Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich believes Graham Arnold put extra pressure on Australia at the Asian Cup by talking up his side too much.
Prior to the tournament, which the Socceroos exited at the quarter-final stage, Arnold backed the green and gold to win every game and even suggested his team would play a style similar to Liverpool's.
While Arnold has only been in charge for a few months, Bosnich suggested the coach talked too big a game leading up to the Asian Cup and has been made to pay the price.
"What he says to his players behind closed doors is his business, no problems whatsoever," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.
"But when you come out before the match in the day before press conference saying things like 'We’re going to dominate', 'We’re going to do this to them'... if I was the opposition manager...I’d be sticking that up on the wall for the players - that gives you extra motivation.
"You don’t need to give an edge to the opposition."
'Embarrassing!'- FFA advertise Matildas coaching job
A job advertisement for the vacant Matildas coaching job has been spotted online and Australian football fans aren't happy about it.
In the wake of Alen Stajcic's shock and still confusing sacking, Football Federation Australia have vowed to find a replacement in the coming weeks.
And despite a flood of apparent interest, the FFA have been caught advertising the position here with applications closing February 1.
While perhaps part of the necessary process for finding a new coach, it doesn't look great for the FFA, who are still copping backlash for their lack of transparency around the decision to sack Stajcic.
.@FFA This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen. You want to be a world power in football? You go & advertise @TheMatildas coaching job on Sportspeople? You’re looking for the best in the game not trying to fill the position of casual personal trainer at Crunch Mount Druitt! pic.twitter.com/kX66BI2nni— Anthony Siokos (@AnthonySiokos) January 28, 2019
Al-Araibi situation now 'an absolute emergency', says Foster
After meeting with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura on Monday, Craig Foster has declared the plight of Bahraini refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi 'an absolute emergency'.
The professional footballer has been detained in Thailand over the past two months and faces deportation back to Bahrain where he will likely be imprisoned and possibly tortured, according to Amnesty International, for speaking out against the royal family.
Foster has led the push to see Al-Araibi released and is putting increasing pressure on FIFA to act swiftly after Bahrain submitted official documents for his extradition.
A-League Winners and Losers: Why Sydney FC have a reason to smile
Sydney FC were beaten 2-1 by Melbourne Victory in the Big Blue but there was plenty of positives to take out of the match,
Is Vedran Janjetovic's Wanderers career drawing to close?
All this and more in this week's edition of Winners and Losers.
Unpopular opinion: Graham Arnold hate taking away from Socceroos Asian Cup positives
Mabil promises to stay strong for his family as football community shows their support
After the tragic death of his sister just hours before the Socceoros final match at the Asian Cup, Awer Mabil admits the support he's been shown is helping him stay strong.
Social media has seen a flood of support for Mabil with Sydney FC's Alanna Kennedy doing the Socceroos attacker's trademark celebration on Sunday to show her support.
The message was a touching one and Mabil responded to say the support is helping him through a very difficult period.
Thank you very much, things like this will keep me going and I promise I will be strong for my family with all the support you all are giving ❤️— Awer Mabil (@awermabil17) January 27, 2019
All our thoughts are with Mabil and his family during this time.
Arnold linked to Hibernian job
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is reportedly interested in replacing Neil Lennon at Hibernian.
The Scottish club look set to sack Lennon with a report suggesting Arnold could be keen for a shock return to club management.