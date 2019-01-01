After missing the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign through injury, Aaron Mooy is close to full fitness and may feature for Huddersfield this week.

New Terriers coach Jan Siewert revealed Mooy is back on the pitch and could play sooner rather than later.

JS: “I don’t want to give the details of my line-up away before the @Everton game, but @AaronMooy is close to a return.



“It’s been great to have him on the pitch with us.”#htafc (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 28, 2019

Without Mooy, the Terriers lost six and drew one of their Premier League matches as former coach David Wagner also departed the club.

Currently bottom of the league and 10 points from safety, Huddersfield will need their Aussie midfielder to really step up upon his return.