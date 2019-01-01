A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sarpreet Singh scores first goal for Bayern Munich

Singh scores first goal for Bayern
New Zealand sensation Sarpreet Singh has continued his extraordinary rise, scoring his first goal for German champions Bayern Munich,
The 20-year-old scored Bayern's 15th goal in a 23-0 friendly rout against amatuer side FC Rottach-Egern on Thursday.
Singh was a 59th minute goalscorer among a stack of stars on the scoresheet including Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Renato Sanches and Serge Gnabry.
The continual involvement of Singh in Bayern's pre-season is good signs for the former Phoenix attacker, who was orginally signed to play in their reserve team.
Bayern's competitive fixtures begin on Monday with a DFB Pokal Cup match against Energie Cottbus before beginning their Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on August 16.
Aussie Elder gets transfer to Hull
Australian left-back Callum Elder has joined compatriot Jackson Irvine at Hull City on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old former Leicester City defender has been looking for first team opportunities after being farmed out from the King Power on loan over the last six years to clubs such as Ipswich, Wigan, Barnsley and Brentford.
"We brought Callum to Peterborough United when I was the assistant manager there and he was excellent," Hull City coach Grant McCann said.
"He’s had a number of other loan spells, too, but it was important that he found a home and he’s got that here for the next three years. He adds further competition to the group."
Elder is yet to be capped for the Australian national team but has played a single match for the under 20 team.
Mooy and Luongo seal deadline day moves
Socceroos duo Aaron Mooy and Massimo Luongo have both secured new clubs on deadline day in England.
Mooy has joined Brighton on a season-long loan, having also extended his contract with Huddersfield, while Luongo has left QPR for fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Brighton is now home to two Socceroos in the form of Mooy and Mat Ryan, with the club desperate to avoid the relegation battle it was stuck in last season.
Optus Sport reveal massive subscription base
The telco turned football broadcaster claims it has a subscription account base of over 700,000 as it further strengthens its grip on the world game Down Under.
That subscriber reveal comes in the wake of Optus Sport securing the sole and exclusive rights to show every Premier League game in Australia this season with SBS no longer showing one match each round.
"Having the Australian rights to show every single match of the Premier League exclusively live is an enormous opportunity for Optus Sport,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, said.
"Our suite of exclusively live premium sport content, which also includes the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, notably increases with the renewal of the Premier League this season.
"We are extending our production of mini-matches and highlights, giving our customers the ability to watch Premier League action when they want and how they want so they don’t miss a minute of their team’s action."
Optus Sport also boast the rights to the Champions League and Europa League in Australia with the telco hitting a record number of viewers during last season's UCL final between Liverpool and Tottenham.
The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory set to sign ex-Bundesliga utility Tim Hoogland
Melbourne Victory is set to begin their German revolution under Marco Kurz with the signing of veteran utility Tim Hoogland.Read the full story on Goal.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.
A-League fixtures released as season looks to start with a bang
Football Federation Australia has revealed the full A-League draw for the coming season with the competition set to start with a few blockbuster fixtures.
Round One will kick off in Adelaide at Coopers Stadium as the Reds host reigning A-League champions Sydney FC on Friday, October 11.
Mooy linked with shock deadline day move back to the Premier League
Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy could be about to seal a return to the English Premier League with Brighton reportedly interested in bringing him to the club before the transfer window shuts.
Mooy is currently contracted to Championship side Huddersfield, who were relegated from the top-flight last season, with the 26-year-old playing the full 90 minutes in the Terriers' recent season opener against Derby.
But despite that involvement, the Socceroo could soon find himself back in the first division with The Argus reporting that Brighton are long-time admirers of Mooy and are keen to bring him in before the transfer deadline.
Luongo set for Sheffield Wednesday switch
Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo is poised to sign for Championship club Sheffield Wednesday ahead of deadline day after QPR agreed terms over his transfer.
According to The Star, the Socceroo was set to undergo a medical on Wednesday with his signing sealed for an undisclosed fee and to be announced imminently.
The 26-year-old found himself frozen out of QPR's squad over the off-season after four seasons with the club.
Luongo has previously also played for Swindon Town and Ipswich Town but began his career with Tottenham in 2011 where he made one first-team appearance.
FFA Cup wrap: A-League grand finalists both knocked out as Nix stunned
Both Perth Glory and Sydney FC have exited the FFA Cup overnight losing their Round of 32 ties to Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar respectively.
Glory fell 2-1 to the Wanderers in extra time, while the Sky Blues suffered a 2-0 loss to Roar in Robbie Fowler's first professional match in charge of the club with Sydney star Milos Ninkovic forced from the field with a bad injury.
Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix were stunned by Brisbane Strikers with their match ending 2-2 after extra time and the Queensland outfit triumphing on penalties.
Marco Kurz's tenure as Melbourne Victory coach meanwhile began with a 3-2 loss to Newcastle Jets, who came from 2-0 down to claim the win in extra-time.
Former Jets forward Andrew Nabbout scored both of Victory's goals on his return to Melbourne and he was careful not to celebrate his goals having initially promised Newcastle that if he returned to the A-League it would be with them.
Current FFA Cup holders Adelaide United made light work of Melbourne Knights as they claimed a 5-2 win away from home.
The Round of 16 will kick off later this month with Roar drawing Central Coast Mariners in the all A-League match up.
Other notable games will see a local derby between Edgeworth and Newcastle, while the Wanderers will take on Sydney United.
Rogic to return to Australia for wedding
Injured Socceroo Tom Rogic will return to Australia in September to tie the knot as he continues to build towards full fitness.
Rogic is still recovering from an ankle injury and will use the international break next month to fly Down Under and get married.
Hoops coach Neil Lennon admitting the Aussie could still be some way away from returning to action.
“We are rehabilitating Tom and he’s not far away from joining the group," Lennon said.
"But he’s going back in one of the international breaks when he’s not playing. He’s not ready to play but we’ll have him in a couple of weeks and he’ll be in the squad."
Hoolahan agrees personal terms with Jets
Irish veteran Wes Hoolahan is set to officially join Newcastle Jets after personal terms were agreed with the A-League club on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old has been in discussions with the Hunter Valley side, and the Independent is reporting that an initial one-year deal has been agreed by the player and club.
Hoolahan has flown to Australia to undergo a medical with the Jets before an official annoucement of his signing can be made.
The playmaker heads Down Under after a 10-game spell in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion last season, and via a recent pre-season training stint with League Two's Cambridge United.
Former Republic of Ireland international Hoolahan made a name for himself during a 10-year period at Norwich, where he scored 54 goals and made 78 assists in 351 appearances, including four seasons in the English Premier League.
The Shelbourne junior has gathered 43 caps and three goals for his nation - scoring against Sweden at Euro 2016 in France.
Glory snare Malik
Perth Glory have strengthened their squad with the signing of utility Osama Malik on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old has returned to Australia after a short eight-game stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Batin.
Malik can play in central defence and in midfield - adding further depth the the Glory squad that won the Premiers' Plate last season.
"Perth Glory were the benchmark of the competition last year and there is a very talented squad here," Malik said.
"For me, Tony Popovic is the best manager in the country and someone that I’ve wanted to work under for a while, so I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started."
The Adelaide-born player has played for three A-League clubs including the Reds, North Queensland Fury and Melbourne City.
Mooy set to play the season in Championship
Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy will likely play the season in the Championship after playing 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town's 2-1 loss against Derby County.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves all reportedly interested at stages in the off season.
But it appears Mooy's return to the Premier League is unlikely with the English transfer window slamming shut on Friday at 2am (AEST).
If the Australian playmaker had a move lined up before the player movement period ends, it's likely he wouldn't have figured in Huddersfield's first match of their Championship campaign.
In the defeat against Derby, Mooy had more touches than any other player (91) and made two key passes.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.
Olyroos to play two match series against New Zealand
Australia's under-23 team will play against the New Zealand equivalent in a two-match series during early September.
The games will be played on September 6 at WIN Stadium in Wollongong and September 9 at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney's south west.
Both matches will aid the Olyroos preparations for January's 2020 AFC under 23 championships in Thailand, that will double as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
WATCH: Sam Kerr strikes again in the NSWL
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has scored again for Chicago Red Stars in their 2-0 win against Utah Royals in the NSWL.
The 25-year-old struck in the fifth minute with her excellent header being saved before she poked home the rebound.
Kerr's 12th goal of the season puts her four strikes clear on top of the NWSL scoring charts.
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr found the back of the net in Chicago Red Stars 2-0 victory against Utah Royals 😍🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/vcpBpLBjyA— Goal Australia (@GoalAustralia) August 4, 2019
Aussies Abroad: Hrustic scores winner, Sainsbury starts for PSV, Irvine nabs an assist
Fringe Socceroo winger Ajdin Hrustic nabbed the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win against FC Emmen in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The 23-year-old made a terrific run to spring the offside trap before lifting the ball over the keeper and making certain of the goal from point-blank range.
Australian winger Ajdin Hrustic scored the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win over FC Emmen ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IbbOO1VEQm— Goal Australia (@GoalAustralia) August 4, 2019
Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Socceroos centre-half Trent Sainsbury played the full 90 minutes in PSV's 1-1 draw with Twente.
In the Championship, Jackson Irvine got an assist as Hull lost 2-1 to Swansea City in their first league match of the season.
On his Fleetwood Town debut in League One, Harry Souttar got a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against Peterborough.
Fringe Socceroos defender Harry Souttar nabbed a goal and an assist on his Fleetwood Town debut 🙌— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 4, 2019
Watch his goal 👇
Credit: (Cods Vlogs/You Tube) pic.twitter.com/8tBnAuQiTV
Sarpreet Singh promoted to Bayern Munich's first team
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh has reportedly done enough in pre-season to earn his spot on Bayern Munich's first team for the coming season.
The former Wellington Phoenix player signed for the German giants over the off-season with an eye on him initially playing for their reserve side, but impressive performances during pre-season have seemingly changed Niko Kovac's mind.
According to Wynton Rufer via TAB Trackside, Singh has worked his way into the first team.
"He actually confirmed that to my wife Lisa that he's going to be staying with the first team and training there," Rufer said.
"The number change is a clear indication from Niko Kovac to keep him in the first-team squad. It's unbelievable."
Singh's promotion comes in the wake of Kovac admitting that the young Kiwi has surprised him after playing the full 90 minutes against Tottenham.
"I'm very happy with him and I'm surprised, I'm positively surprised," Kovac said.
"With him and Alphonso Davies you can see they are a lot further than the others [in the second team]."