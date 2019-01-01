A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sarpreet Singh scores first goal for Bayern Munich

New Zealand sensation Sarpreet Singh has continued his extraordinary rise, scoring his first goal for German champions Bayern Munich,

The 20-year-old scored Bayern's 15th goal in a 23-0 friendly rout against amatuer side FC Rottach-Egern on Thursday.

Singh was a 59th minute goalscorer among a stack of stars on the scoresheet including Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Renato Sanches and Serge Gnabry.

The continual involvement of Singh in Bayern's pre-season is good signs for the former Phoenix attacker, who was orginally signed to play in their reserve team.

Bayern's competitive fixtures begin on Monday with a DFB Pokal Cup match against Energie Cottbus before beginning their campaign against on August 16.