Western Sydney Wanderers utility Mitchell Duke has been named captain for the upcoming A-League season.

Following the departure of Brendan Hamill to Western United, German coach Markus Babbel needed to find a new skipper and he has settled on Western Sydney-born Duke.

"It was a nice surprise," Duke told SMH.

"It's a massive honour obviously and a proud moment for me, especially coming from the boys. That's where you want it to come from the most ... it was quite humbling."

Duke joined the Wanderers in January - after playing three years in 's J-League for Shimizu S-Pulse - scoring four goals in 10 matches as the red and black missed the finals.

He was rewarded by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold for his A-League form with a spot in the starting line up in June's friendly against .

Duke first appeared in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners, scoring 13 goals in 66 appearances between 2011-15.