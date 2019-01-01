Australian captain Mark Milligan has been forced to pull out of the Socceroos squad to face Kuwait due to a minor leg injury.

The green and gold skipper has returned to his club with Melbourne Victory defender Thomas Deng called up in his place.

“We didn’t want to take any risks with Mark so we arranged for him to travel back to his club for ongoing care,” Graham Arnold said.

“Thomas was with us in October and November last year, and in June in Busan. He has now arrived in Kuwait and will provide a great defensive option for our squad."