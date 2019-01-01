Newcastle Jets coach has expressed his sympathy for sacked Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey.

The two were due to face off in an F3 derby on Saturday only for Mulvey to be axed early Sunday morning after an 8-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix.

While the decision has opened the door for former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic, Merrick feels Mulvey was poorly treated.

"I’m always in favour of coaches so I hate to see a coach getting sacked midway through his contract," Merrick said on Wednesday.

"I don’t think Mike Mulvey was very well dealt with.

"One coach, who was unfortunately badly dealt with, and there’s an opportunity for Alen to come into the A-League and it’s great to see. I think he did an absolutely wonderful job with the Matildas."