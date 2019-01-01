Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick has slammed referee Adam Fielding's decision to send off utility Jason Hoffman in the 1-0 loss to Sydney FC on Saturday.

Hoffman saw red for allegedly kicking out at Brandon O'Neill but replays showed he was stood on by the Sky Blues midfielder and didn't lash out.

"How that was a red card I'll never know. There has to be more communication between the linesman, the VAR, or someone," Merrick said.

"I just can't believe these decisions we are getting.

"I have to say it's not just us (copping bad decisions).

"It's happening across the league, I think the FFA are well aware they've got an issue with the refereeing and I'll let them sort it out."