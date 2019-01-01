A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne Victory sign Adama Traore

Melbourne Victory has announced the return of former left-back Adama Traore on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who won Victory's player of the year award in 2014, completed his medical on Thursday to cross over on a free transfer from Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe and his Australian citizenship means he won't take up a foreign position in the squad.

“I’m pleased to be back at Melbourne Victory and can’t wait to get started with the rest of the group," Traore said.



"I have very fond memories of my previous time at the club and am looking forward to playing in front of the best supporters in the league once again.



"Marco (Kurz) has spoken to me about the style he wants to play, which as an attacking full-back, is something that excites me."

Traore made 46 appearances for Victory between 2012-14 after crossing over following three seasons with Gold Coast United.

Since leaving Victory, he has played in , and , including appearances in the for Swiss side .