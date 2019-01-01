A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne Victory sign Adama Traore

Melbourne Victory re-sign Adama Traore
Melbourne Victory has announced the return of former left-back Adama Traore on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old, who won Victory's player of the year award in 2014, completed his medical on Thursday to cross over on a free transfer from Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe and his Australian citizenship means he won't take up a foreign position in the squad.
“I’m pleased to be back at Melbourne Victory and can’t wait to get started with the rest of the group," Traore said.
"I have very fond memories of my previous time at the club and am looking forward to playing in front of the best supporters in the league once again.
"Marco (Kurz) has spoken to me about the style he wants to play, which as an attacking full-back, is something that excites me."
Traore made 46 appearances for Victory between 2012-14 after crossing over following three seasons with Gold Coast United.
Since leaving Victory, he has played in Portugal, Turkey and Switzerland, including appearances in the Champions League for Swiss side Basel.
Sarpreet Singh surprised at his Bayern Munich rise
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh has even been surprised by his own progression at Bayern Munich but is keen to take the opportunity and make his Bundesliga debut.
Since making the move from A-League side Wellington Phoenix at the end of the June, the 20-year-old has been named in the Bundesliga giants' Champions League squad after impressing in the first-team friendlies during pre-season.
Singh says even he didn't expect to get a chance with the Bayern first team so quickly after only a few short months and he wants to repay the club for showing the faith to sign him.
A-League club wants Reading shot-stopper
Reading goalkeeper Liam Driscoll is being sought after by an Australian A-League club on a loan deal.
According to Berkshire Live, the 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at Reading, is wanted by the unnamed club to play between the sticks during the upcoming A-League season, which begins in October.
Driscoll is understood to want to stay in the UK for any loan deal as he attempts to develop into a first-team prospect at the Madejski Stadium.
The former Perth Glory youth player has played 37 games for Reading's under-18 and under-23 teams.
Arnold reflects on Socceroos win
Australia began World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Kuwait and coach Graham Arnold was happy with what he saw.
“I thought the first half was excellent. We came out with all intention to be on the front foot," Arnold said post-game.
"We pressed them very well, we worked them really well, we didn’t let them really have any chances, and obviously second half it was a bit less. The mentality of the boys was fantastic, but in these conditions you could see the fatigue kick in and I thought the three subs that came on made a big difference.
“The energy that the young boys have brought into camp has been great. We had a number of inexperienced players out there that are gaining great experience here in the Middle East and it is a great start to the campaign.”
The Socceroos will next play Nepal, who lost 7-0 to Kuwait last week, on October 10 in Canberra.
Socceroos player ratings v Kuwait
The green and gold comfortably beat Kuwait 3-0 in the Middle East on Wednesday morning.
But how did Australia's players fair individually?
Kuwait 0-3 Australia: Socceroos cruise as Leckie grabs double
Mathew Leckie scored twice as Australia coasted to a 3-0 victory over Kuwait, launching their mission to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Australia missed out on hosting the tournament, which controversially was awarded to Qatar, but they are determined to extend their proud qualifying record, having reached each of the last four tournaments.
Head coach Graham Arnold came in after last year's World Cup in Russia, where Australia tumbled out after the group stage, and now is the time the former Sydney FC boss must deliver.
Western United sign Croatian midfielder
Dario Jertec has joined new A-League side Western United for next season.
The Croatian midfielder has spent of his career in his homeland and had notable stints with Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split.
Jertec, 34, is United's fourth foreign signing with coach Mark Rudan eager to make use of his experience.
“We believe Dario will bring added quality, experience and leadership to our football team,” Rudan said.
“We look forward to seeing Dario challenge himself and his teammates as we create competition for places across the park.”
Arnold questions introducing more A-League foreigners
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the A-League won't benefit from teams being allowed to field six foreigners.
Some clubs are pushing for A-League sides to be allowed to contain more than the current quota of five foreign players but Arnold doesn't believe it can work with a salary cap and would prefer to see young Australians given a chance if they deserve it.
"Inside a salary cap do you think it's good? Do you think the fourth and fifth foreigner in every club now is good? Is it high quality? So what's the sixth one going to be like," Arnold said when asked about the possibility of more foriegners in the A-League.
"I'm not going to say that the youngsters in the Olyroos should play week in, week out, in the A-League if they don't deserve to, if they're not good enough.
"But give them somewhere to play like a reserve-grade competition or something."
Olyroos draw with New Zealand
Australia's U23's were held to a second successive 1-1 draw with New Zealand on Tuesday night in Campbelltown.
After Melbourne City attacker Lachlan Wales had opened the scoring for the Olyroos in the third minute, New Zealand captain Lachlan Rogerson would equalise before half-time with neither side able to find a winner.
The Olyroos have now drawn their past three games having sealed their spot at the AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand early this year.
Archie Thompson scores in Spain
Australian attacker Archie Thompson scored for Spanish fifth-division side Racing Murcia overnight in a 5-1 win over Ef Alhama.
The 40-year-old bagged his side's second goal midway through the second half in what was his second game for the club.
Min.27| Goooooool, el más listo de la clase, @10Archie se hace con un balón despistando a la defensa para hacer una vaselina preciosa y hacer el segundo.— Racing Murcia FC (@racingmurciafc) September 8, 2019
Racing Murcia 2-0 @EFAlhamaBavinor#VamosRacingMurcia pic.twitter.com/TH2GlfFqKx
Thompson's debut in Spain went viral after video emerged of him struggling to understand instructions from his coach, but the former Socceroo stressed his stint abroad is all about giving fellow Aussies a chance in the future.
"The reason I’m here is to be part of a long term project and create opportunities back home in Australia for kids to have a pathway," Thompson wrote in Twitter.
World Cup referee moving Down Under
Iranian referee Alireza Faghani has revealed his plans to migrate to Australia with his family where he hopes to continue officiating.
The 41-year-old has a strong resume having won the 2016 AFC Referee of the Year, while also officiating finals of the 2014 AFC Champions League, 2015 AFC Asian Cup, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
Faghani was also in charge of the Socceroos' World Cup play-off match with Syria and the third-place play-off game between Belgium and England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
“My children need to continue their studies at the Australian universities. I can also officiate there. We will move to Australia within one month," Faghani said.
Olyroos fail to hold lead against Kiwis
Australia's under-23 team were held to a 1-1 draw by their New Zealand counterparts at Wollongong's WIN Stadium on Friday night.
Adelaide United midfielder Riley McGree scored the Qlyroos opener just after half-time, before Clayton Lewis restored parity with a superb free kick in the 71st minute.
The two teams will meet again at Campbelltown Stadium on Monday night as the Olyroos prepare for the 2020 AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January.
Wanderers sign Matt Jurman
Western Sydney Wanderers have completed the capture of former Sydney FC defender Matthew Jurman on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old returns to the A-League after two years abroad with K-League side Suwon Bluewings and Saudi club Al-Ittihad.
"I spoke with Markus (Babbel) many times and those conversations showed that he wanted me at the club, how I fit into his plans and how he wants me to play,” Jurman said.
"I want to win and I’m hoping that the team that Markus has put together this season is one that can do well and get to the top.
"The past three years overseas has made me a lot stronger, not having familiar surroundings makes you mentally stronger and I’ve had some great experiences and come back a better player.
"Having a support base around me again is going to be exciting – I have a lot of family and friends in Western Sydney so it is exciting to be back and to play in front of them for the Wanderers."
Arzani left out of Celtic's Europa League squad
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has been excluded from Celtic's Europa League squad this season.
Approaching full fitness after an ACL injury, Arzani seemingly hasn't done enough to convince coach Neil Lennon he can contribute.
The Hoops have named a 37-man squad for the competition, with 14 players on a B list, and fellow Australian Tom Rogic is included despite his own recent injury issues.
Celtic will face Rennes, Lazio and Cluj in the Europa League group stages.
No changes to their squad can be made until the knockout rounds meaning Arzani can't be added for a few months, even if he was to impress in Scotland.
Okazaki ends hopes of A-League appearance
Premier League winner Shinji Okazaki will not be playing in the A-League this season after signing for Spanish Segunda club SD Huesca.
The former Leicester City striker had previously been linked with move to Australia before signing with Malaga - a transfer that was aborted after the Segunda club couldn't afford his wages.
A possible switch Down Under was mooted once the 33-year-old became a free agent, but Okazaki ended speculation by joining Huesca.
Okazaki won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2015-16 and scored 14 goals in his 114 league appearances.
Singh named in Bayern's Champions League squad
New Zealand attacker Sarpreet Singh's fairytale in Germany has continued after he was named in Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League squad.
The 20-year-old was one of 28 players included in Niko Kovac's side for the European competition with Bayern set to play Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham in the group stages.
Singh is yet to play competitively for the first-team but impressed in pre-season and scored a stunning goal for the club's reserve side on the weekend.
Victory striker Athiu makes surprise international debut in World Cup qualifier
Just two years ago, Kenny Athiu was still lining up for Victorian National Premier League side Heidelberg United. On Thursday morning (AEST), the 27-year-old made his international debut for South Sudan.
After joining Melbourne Victory in October 2017, Athiu has been turning heads in pre-season, scoring three goals over the past month to successfully attract his birth country's attention.
Singh scores brilliant goal for Bayern Munich II
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to turn heads in Germany.
Playing for Bayern Munich II on Saturday night, Singh found the back of the net with a stunning improvised finish in the 38th minute.
Sarpreet Singh with stunning finish overnight for Bayern Munich II 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfnUS1Qwka— Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) August 31, 2019
Unfortunately, his side couldn't make the most of it with Unterhaching ultimately winning the match 2-1.
Bayern II have now won just two of their first seven games in the German third-division to sit 15th.
Singh also found the back of the net for Bayern's first-team earlier this week in a friendly match they ran out 13-1 winners in.
'The greatest Socceroos team ever' - Arnold makes bold call about his Australia side
Graham Arnold believes his Socceroos team will be the greatest of all time in a huge statement following the squad announcement for the beginning of World Cup qualifiers.Read the full story on Goal.
FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed
Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.
Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.
Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.
The #FFACup Quarter Final Fixtures are locked in! 🔒 #MagicOfTheCup— FFA Cup (@FFACup) August 28, 2019
Details: https://t.co/TNBIQIV6o3 pic.twitter.com/iR8uhpVbJh
Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.