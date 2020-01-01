A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne Victory shock Kashima to qualify for Asian Champions League

Perth Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli is enjoying his football again after a turmultous end to his time at Melbourne City.

The Uruguayan was frozen out by the Melbourne club's former coach Warren Joyce and was forced to head west to join Tony Popovic's revolution.

Fornaroli revealed his surprise at the difference between the two clubs and he was happy to now be at the Glory.

“I’m surprised by the way they work here,” he told The World Game.

“I know before I come I spoke with Poppa, I started to speak with him generally and I know his ideas. But really when I came and I started to work with him – it changed everything.

“I started to feel fitter than I ever have before. He put me in the best condition to play and he trusted me, him and all the staff, also Tony Pignata.

“Man, I’m so happy. The first couple of games I wasn’t feeling my best football. But after I played a couple of games Poppa said to me don’t worry, it’s coming.

“You will be better and better after games, I started to feel this after four or five games. New players, new club, new system, so you need time to adapt.

“Now, look, I feel great, I feel strong and now again I’m enjoying my football. That’s important, that’s the first thing.

“I start to enjoy the football and then I know good things are coming.

Fornaroli has eight goals in 14 matches this season with Perth Glory sitting in third position on the A-League table - 12 points behind leaders Sydney FC.