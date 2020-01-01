A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne City hold off fast-finishing Perth Glory

Melbourne City continued their march toward locking in a top two A-League position with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Perth Glory on Sunday night.

It all looked so comfortable for the away side in the first half, with goals to Rostyn Griffiths, Florin Berenguer and Suseata giving City a 3-0 lead at the break.

But Glory hit back in the second half through Joel Chianese and Bruno Fornaroli as City held on for the final 25 minutes despite a Perth onslaught.

The win saw City stay second on the table - three points clear of Wellington but 10 behind leaders Sydney FC.

In Sunday's other match, Wellington Phoenix won their third consecutive game with a 3-1 win on the road against Central Coast Mariners.