A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne City sign Spanish winger Susaeta

City sign Spanish winger Susaeta
Melbourne City has signed Spain winger Markel Susaeta on a deal for the remainder of the A-League season.
Following the departure of Uruguayan attacker Javier Cabrera, City have been on the lookout for a replacement during the January transfer window and has settled on the 32-year-old after being rejected by Marco Rojas.
Susaeta joins the Melbourne club after a short stint with J-League side Gamba Osaka.
"We’re incredibly pleased to have a player like Markel at Melbourne City," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.
"Markel is a player that is well suited to the style of game we have implemented under Erick and a player who will add flair, potency and experience to our front third.
"We have been tracking Markel for quite some time now so to be able to get him into the squad is testament to the club and its ability to attract a player of Markel’s pedigree."
Susaeta spent 12 seasons in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 38 league goals in 379 appearances.
Kurz sacked by Melbourne Victory
Marco Kurz has been axed as Melbourne Victory manager, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
Victory have won just four of their 13 A-League games this season with Kurz shown a red card in Victory's recent late loss to Central Coast Mariners.
Prior to that defeat however, the side had claimed consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle Jets suggesting Kurz was beginning to settle.
Victory’s second assistant coach, Carlo Salvachua, will to take over until the end of the season and Kurz's other assistant, Filip Tapalovic, also leaving the club.
Olyroos secure quarter-final spot
Australia's U23's side have been held to a 1-1 draw with Bahrain on Wednesday, a result that sees them finish top of Group A as they look to book their spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Ramy Najjarine opened the scoring for the Olyroos in the 34th minute before Bahrian equalised just before half-time.
Graham Arnold's side would ultimately have to settle for a point which saw them go undefeated across the group stages.
Australia will now play their quarter-final on Saturday.
The ball from Piscopo 👌🏼 and the finish from Najjarine 🙌— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 14, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/qsql69Bu2C
Melbourne Victory set to axe duo to sign Rojas
New Zealand attacker Marco Rojas is poised to reunite with Melbourne Victory as the club looks to cut two players loose to secure his return.
According to Fox Sports, Victory are set to mutually part ways with both Corey Brown and Kristijan Dobras with the latter's departure to open up a visa spot at the club allowing Rojas to sign on.
The 28-year-old has already reportedly rejected an offer from Melbourne City and will demand a wage of around $500,000 per season.
Rojas was most recently playing for Danish club SonderjyskE with his last A-League season dating back to 2016-17.
O'Neill leaves Sky Blues for South Korea
A big loss for Steve Corica's side...
Sydney FC's A-League championship charge has been dealt a blow with the departure of star defensive midfielder Brandon O'Neill.
The 25-year-old has joined K-League side Pohang Steelers with the South Korean club paying the Sky Blues an undisclosed transfer fee.
O'Neill has been ever-present in the Sky Blues side over the past four-and-half years, winning two A-League championships and FFA Cup while also being named Sydney FC's player of the year for the 2018-19 season.
He made 145 appearances for the Harbour City club and scored 10 goals.
Cabrera departs Melbourne City
Javier Cabrera has terminated his Melbourne City contract by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.
The Uruguayan only joined the A-League side at the beginning of the season but is now set to return to his homeland.
Melbourne City have been linked to the signing of Kiwi attacker Marco Rojas as a possible replacement.
Olyroos scrape past Thailand
Australia's U23's side have kept their hopes of 2020 Olympics qualification alive by coming from behind to defeat Thailand 2-1 on Sunday morning.
Anon Amornlerdsak had put Thailand ahead in the 24th minute only for Nicholas D'Agostino to strike in the 43rd and 76th minute to guide the Olyroos to victory.
Graham Arnold's side had drawn their opening game against Iraq 1-1 and now sit first in Group A.
Australia's last group match will be against Bahrain, who lost 5-0 to Thailand before holding Iraq to a 2-2 draw.
The winning goal for the Australia U-23's! 😍— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 11, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/WQSVjwsUrF
Federici on A-League radar
Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici has already received a number of A-League offers as he enters the final six months of his contract with Stoke City, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 34-year-old had made just nine appearances in all competitions this season for his Championship club and is now free to talk to other sides about his long-term future.
Federici has spent the majority of his playing career in England, making over 200 appearances for Reading between 2005 and 2015.
Sydney to host Global Stars game in wake of bushfires
The world game is getting behind an important cause...
Tribal Sports Group has confirmed a Global Stars exhibition game will be held at ANZ Stadium on May 23 in the wake of recent bush fires to honour the volunteers that combatted the blazes across Australia and raise funds for relief efforts.
While no names have been locked in for the match yet, high-profile players both past and present are expected to turn out for the game.
Rural Fire Service men and women plus SES volunteers will be invited to the match along with many residents that were directly impacted by the fires.