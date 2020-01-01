A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne City coach opts not to travel

Erick Mombaerts won't be on the sidelines for Melbourne City's next two away games after he decided against travelling due to the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old is at higher risk from the pandemic with Patrick Kisnorbo to step un in his absence.

"I am doing it for my family and have decided not to travel," Mombaerts said on Thursday.

"We have to be careful and organised. Of course I am confident in Patrick to coach the team. We had a training session this morning and I am confident in my players.

"We are very close and we will be staying in touch a few times in the day."

City are set to play Central Coast Mariners on Friday before backing up on Monday against Newcastle Jets.