A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Melbourne City hold off resurgent Wanderers

Melbourne City has fought off an impressive Western Sydney Wanderers side in a 1-1 draw at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Wanderers youngster Tate Russell gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute with a fine strike but turned villain on the half-hour mark.

Russell was adjudged to have fouled Craig Noone and Jamie Maclaren dispatched the penalty past Daniel Lopar.

City were under the pump for most of the second half with Curtis Good making an extraordinary goal-line clearance when Simon Cox looked certain to score.

But the home side held on to a point as they stay second on the A-League table - four points ahead of Wellington but having played two extra games.

In Saturday's other match, Sydney FC moved closer to the Premiers' Plate after a 0-0 draw Perth Glory at Netstrata Jubilee Oval.