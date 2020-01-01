A-League and Australian football news LIVE: McDonald joins Roar after Rudan spat

Western United marquee Panagiotis Kone is enjoying his start to life in the A-League but admits the competition isn't as tactical compared to those in Europe.

Kone has played most of his career in Greece and with offering a new perspective on the game.

“I’ve noticed some things,” Kone said. “They are not so tactical [in the A-League] like in Europe. I notice that if you have fast, attacking players you can make the difference. This doesn’t happen in Europe.

“They don’t control the game too much, in Europe you control more of the game. Here it is a very transitional game. But it’s good, I like it to tell you the truth.

“But, I can see that here in Australia there are some very good teams and very good players. They try very hard and I’m happy to be here and to be part of this league."

Kone has scored twice and contributed one assist across his first 10 A-League appearances.