New A-League franchise Western United have said assistant coach John Hutchinson is going nowhere after being linked with the Central Coast Mariners role for next season.

The Mariners appointed former Matildas boss Alen Stajcic as interim manager for the rest of the campaign but will look for a permanent manager in the off-season.

Hutchinson, who won an A-League championship with the Mariners and played 228 game over 10 years, is believed to be one of the favourites for the role, but Western United football director Lou Sticca denied any talk of their asset leaving.

"I speak to Hutch every day and he’s never once mentioned any interest (from the Mariners) and it’s not an issue," Sticca told The World Game.

"We’re only worried about our own club and can’t think about other teams.

"We’re busy working, doing what we’re doing to get ready for next season and are not in the business of thinking about other clubs and other people’s problems.

"We’re not even contemplating (a possible approach). Hutch is an important part of our structure.

"And we’re not thinking about anything else."