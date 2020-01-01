A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Matildas qualify for 2020 Olympics

The Matildas have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a 2-1 victory in on Wednesday night.

It's the fourth time the Australian women have qualified for the tournament as they built on their 5-0 advantage from the first leg in Newcastle last week.

The match was played behind closed doors because of coronavirus worries.

Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso's first-half strikes ensured comfortable passage for the green and gold, with Vietnam's Huynh Nhu getting a consolation goal - which was the nation's first ever against .

Australia will continue their preparation for the Olympics with friendlies against the USA and Canada in April.