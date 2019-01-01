Australian striker Emily Gielnik has joined German giants Bayern Munich after impressing at the Women's World Cup in France.

Gielnik, 27, has previously played for , Ottawa Fury, Urawa Red Diamonds, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

"I'm excited. It is the dream of every footballer to play for a top club like ," Gielnik said.

"As a striker, I now want to score as many goals as I can for my new club.

"I want to win the and the with this great team. These are big goals, I know, but that's exactly what I'm going to fight for and give everything."