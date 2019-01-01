Panagiotis Kone has become to the first official player of new A-League side Western Melbourne and the club's star is eager to embrace Melbourne's Greek population.

The former Greece international, who has played the majority of his career in Italy, is ready to play a big role for Western Melbourne on and off the pitch next season.

"Football is my life, it’s my passion and I’ll do my best to make the Greek community proud and the people who believed in me and felt that I should be the player that they signed first," Kone told Fox Sports.

"The talks were extremely professional so that was impressive but I’ve heard about the big Greek community there and Melbourne is also a fantastic city so that was a big thing for me and I want to have an experience in Australian football as well.

"I played seven years in Italy too so that’s also a very big thing for me. Italians and Greeks are crazy for football so I think it will be great to attract these people to watch our team."

An online poll for Western Melbourne's name and colours is currently running, with the club also 'pretty close' to confirming their first coach.