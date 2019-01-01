Western Melbourne marquee keen to make Greek community proud
Panagiotis Kone has become to the first official player of new A-League side Western Melbourne and the club's star is eager to embrace Melbourne's Greek population.
The former Greece international, who has played the majority of his career in Italy, is ready to play a big role for Western Melbourne on and off the pitch next season.
"Football is my life, it’s my passion and I’ll do my best to make the Greek community proud and the people who believed in me and felt that I should be the player that they signed first," Kone told Fox Sports.
"The talks were extremely professional so that was impressive but I’ve heard about the big Greek community there and Melbourne is also a fantastic city so that was a big thing for me and I want to have an experience in Australian football as well.
"I played seven years in Italy too so that’s also a very big thing for me. Italians and Greeks are crazy for football so I think it will be great to attract these people to watch our team."
An online poll for Western Melbourne's name and colours is currently running, with the club also 'pretty close' to confirming their first coach.
Aussie PM slams Al-Araibi shackles
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he was 'disturbed' to see refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi in shackles while being to a Bangkok court on Monday.
Al-Araibi was told he must remain detained for the next 60 days as he prepares to fight the extradition request from his country of birth Bahrain.
Morrison explained his dismay at Al-Araibi's situation and promised to continue dialog with Thailand and Bahrain about ensuring the refugee's release back to Australia.
"I thought that was very upsetting and I know it would have upset many Australians, and I respectfully reminded the Thai prime minister that Australians feel very strongly about this," Morrison told Sky News.
"So we will continue to make these representations and not just to Thailand, but also to Bahrain."
Melbourne Rebels say sorry for Thai sponsorship deal during Al-Araibi saga
Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels have apologised for its new sponsorship with Thai Airways after social media outrage about the deal as refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi remains locked up in a Bangkok jail.Read about the apology and social media outcry.
FFA cancel Thailand training camp amid Hakeem Al-Araibi detention
Football Federation Australia have canned a March training camp for the Olyroos in Thailand only one day after sending a memo to A-League clubs about it.Read about the controversy.