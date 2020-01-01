A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Mariners stand down players

Central Coast stand down players
Central Coast Mariners have become the second A-League club to stand down players as the coronavirus pandemic hits finances.
The Professional Footballers Australia announced on Tuesday they had received confirmation from the Gosford based club that players that had received notices to stand down.
The PFA have sent a latter to the Mariners management demanding the players be reinstated immediately.
Perth Glory were the first club to stand down their players last weekend.
Perth Glory facing uncertain future
The coronavirus pandemic could have dire consequences for Perth Glory with the Sunday Times reporting the club is on the brink of collapse.
Already struggling financially, club owner Tony Sage was forced to stand down his entire playing squad and some staff last week without pay.
With the A-League suspended indefinitely, the report also suggests there are question marks over whether Glory will even return to see out the season.
After winning the Premiers Plate last season, this campaign was meant to be a monumental one for the club as they competed in the Asian Champions League for the first time.
As it stands, it could be memorable for all the wrong reasons.
FFA chief defends timing of A-League suspension
Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive James Johnson defended the timing of the A-League season suspension despite two positive coronavirus cases this week.
The A-League was the last competition standing in Australia, suspending its season on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But it was confirmed on Saturday that a Newcastle Jets player and Wellington Phoenix staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.
Johnson said the A-League was stopped at the right time, despite the two cases that followed just days later.
"When you follow a decision-making process that is evidence-based and which is highly consultative, I always think you get really close to the right decision," he told Fox Sports on Sunday.
"This decision to close the A-League, or to suspend the A-League, was made with the unanimous support of all the A-League clubs and was made in close consultation with the players' union on behalf of the players. We did have a very unified decision and we had unity in the sport which we've not really seen for a long time.
"I think the timing to close the league, to suspend the league, was right, I think we arrived at the right time.
"Unfortunately, since we closed the league, there have been a couple of cases now of the virus, we've been informed by both Newcastle and Wellington of those cases, the league is taking all necessary steps in line with the government guidelines. They're currently trying to understand better the details around who the players were mixing with and how they could've contracted the virus. This is going on at the moment.
"What we're trying to do at FFA is we're trying to ensure that both the player and also the administrator that have contracted the virus have all the support that they need during these difficult times."
Jets and Phoenix hit by coronavirus
A-League clubs Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix both confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday.
The Jets revealed a player has tested positive for Covid-19, while a Phoenix staff member has suffered a similar diagnosis.
"Newcastle Jets can confirm that a player in its Hyundai A-League squad has returned a positive test for Covid-19," a club statement read.
"The player and his family are in good health, and currently in quarantine in accordance with NSW Health protocols.
"All players and staff beyond the player have been checked for their risks and will be overseen, and guided, by the team medical staff as they liaise directly with the Public Health Unit. Self-isolation has been commenced for those that require it."
Newcastle, along with Melbourne City, were the last A-League clubs to play a game when they clashed on Monday night.
Phoenix meanwhile had relocated to Australia in an attempt to see out the season but have now returned to New Zealand.
FFA stands down 70% of staff
Football Federation Australia have confirmed that they have had to stand down around 70 per cent of their staff in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but necessary to stabilize the organisation so that it can continue to service the game, albeit in a vastly different landscape” FFA Chief Executive James Johnson said.
“Industries all over the world have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and football in Australia is no different.
“We are in a situation where grassroots football and the Hyundai A-League are currently suspended, we’ve had the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the deferral of the international football calendar, so virtually all football activity has now ceased for the foreseeable future because of COVID-19.
“These developments impact many forms of revenue for FFA, including national registration fees, broadcast fees, sponsorship, ticket sales and government funding, so we have needed to adjust our operations to ensure that we can remain operational, forcing us to take the unfortunate decision to stand down approximately 70% of our workforce.
“We have an incredible team here at FFA, and I am immensely proud of the work everyone does for football in this country. We have explored ways to retain as many staff as possible, including reducing essential roles to part-time, and asking staff to take annual leave and long service leave. Unfortunately, a number of staff members will have a period of leave without pay.”
FFA wants Olympic men's football to be under-24 tournament in Tokyo
A solid option?
Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive James Johnson wants FIFA to consider making men's football at the Tokyo Olympics an under-24 tournament.
Amid growing pressure and uncertainty, the Games were pushed back until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It majorly impacts men's football, with teams usually made up of under-23 players, but several athletes are likely to be affected by the postponement.
FFA CEO Johnson said he wanted consideration from FIFA for that to be changed for the Tokyo Olympics.
"Men's football at the Olympics is an under-23 tournament but we would like to open up discussion with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation [AFC] to consider adjusting the men's football tournament so that it becomes an under-24 tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games," he said in a statement on Thursday.
"This would ensure the players who helped their nation qualify for the Games this year but might otherwise be ineligible for the tournament next year because of age restrictions, have an opportunity to fulfil their dreams of representing their country and becoming Olympians."
Wellington deny Payne arrested after golf cart joy ride
Crazy scenes...
Wellington Phoenix has released a statement denying the arrest of New Zealand international Tim Payne for driving a golf cart intoxicated while flouting self isolation.
Reports on Wednesday night stated Payne and teammate Oliver Sail broke their coronavirus lockdown protocols to allegedly drive a golf cart along a busy Sydney road whilst topless and drunk.
It was also reported was arrested by New South Wales police at 1:00am local time on Tuesday, with authorities claiming that the player was joy-riding the cart on Wakehurst Parkway on Sydney's northern beaches.
While the Phoenix acknowledged there was an accident, they denyed that any arrests were made by the police.
"The Wellington Phoenix can confirm that two of their players were involved in an incident while in self-isolation in Australia earlier this week," a statement read.
"The incident involved Tim Payne and Oliver Sail, who were based with the team at a remote facility in New South Wales for a mandated 14-day self-isolation period, and the use and damage of facility property.
"Despite reports to the contrary, initial investigations have found that Tim Payne was not arrested during the incident and no member of the public was involved.
"The Wellington Phoenix is taking the matter very seriously and is continuing its investigations. The club will release a further statement once its investigation is complete."
A-League postponed by the FFA
Australia's last surviving major code has been shut down with the FFA announcing the suspension of the A-League on Tuesday morning at a press conference.
FFA chief executive James Johnson said the competition had been postponed because border restrictions made it impossible to continue.
A review of the suspension, and whether the league can resume, will be conducted in a few weeks.
One final match between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City was played in the competition on Monday night, with the former winning at home 2-1.
The Australian Football League announced its competition was coming to a halt on Sunday while the National Rugby League followed suit on Monday.
Perth Glory v Western United postponed
Perth Glory have confirmed their rescheduled Monday night clash against Western United has been postponed as Australian states begin locking down their borders.
Neither Melbourne City or Newcastle Jets have yet confirmed if their game today is going ahead.
Football Federation Australia held a meeting on Sunday night to discuss their plans moving forward with a decision on the A-League expected at some point today.
*Match Postponed*— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 22, 2020
The club can confirm that, unfortunately, tomorrow's scheduled behind-closed-doors home game against Western United has been postponed.
More details to follow...#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/s2lM9lJTNY
FFA set to make call on A-League
As states go into lockdown across Australia, Football Federation Australia are reviewing their decision to allow the A-League to continue with an update expected on Monday.
Despite playing games on the weekend, the AFL decided to suspend their competition until May 31 with all indications suggestion the A-League will struggle to play on with two matches scheduled to take place today.
“The health and wellbeing of the players continues to remain our top priority and we will not be afraid to make decisions to ensure this, no matter how hard they might be," FFA CEO James Johnson said on Sunday.
“We were very comfortable to take the initial decision to allow the Leagues to continue with additional measures in place and have worked through a number of scenarios to facilitate the completion of the A-League season. However, we remain under no illusions as to how fluid this situation is so we will remain agile and responsive to the challenges this pandemic brings. We are continuously assessing our position based on the latest directives and advice from the Government and Chief Medical Officer, and in consultation with our National COVID-19 Working Committee.
“We are taking every precaution in line with Government advice and working closely with the League and clubs which have implemented additional measures to ensure players remain healthy and in good physical and mental condition. Our priority is to ensure that this remains the case to give the clubs and players the best chance of achieving their sporting aspirations.”
Wanderers continue derby rebound
After going so long without a win in the Sydney Derby, the Wanderers have found their feet in the fixture again this season.
While they failed to make it three wins from three on Saturday night against the Sky Blues, they did come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at an empty Bankwest Stadium.
Adam Le Fondre put Sydney FC ahead in the 35th minute with Kwame Yeboah bagging a fortunate equaliser in the 82nd minute as Western Sydney finished strongly.
The Wanderers really did need three points however and now sit eighth on the ladder with their gap to the top six potentially going to be extended to four points should Western United win their next game.
Maclaren treble spurs City to victory
Jamie Maclaren was the hat-trick hero as Melbourne City piled further misery on the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League with a 4-2 triumph.
The Mariners went down to a 10th consecutive defeat despite Jordan Murray catching the City backline napping to give them a second-minute lead.
City, who were playing without Erick Mombaerts - their 64-year-old head coach who stayed home as a precaution against contracting coronavirus, are seven points behind Sydney FC in second but have played three games more than the leaders.
In Friday's other match, Brisbane Roar are five points further back in fourth after Scott McDonald's splendid 16th-minute finish proved enough to see off Newcastle Jets 1-0.
It meant a first defeat as Jets boss for Carl Robinson – a fate that was almost averted in stoppage time when Roy O'Donovan volleyed Dimitri Petratos' searching cross from the left against the post.
Melbourne City coach opts not to travel
Erick Mombaerts won't be on the sidelines for Melbourne City's next two away games after he decided against travelling due to the coronavirus.
The 64-year-old is at higher risk from the pandemic with Patrick Kisnorbo to step un in his absence.
"I am doing it for my family and have decided not to travel," Mombaerts said on Thursday.
"We have to be careful and organised. Of course I am confident in Patrick to coach the team. We had a training session this morning and I am confident in my players.
"We are very close and we will be staying in touch a few times in the day."
City are set to play Central Coast Mariners on Friday before backing up on Monday against Newcastle Jets.
A-League season to be finished quickly amid coronavirus chaos
It's going to be a crazy finish...
A-League players will be ready to play games with short notice as the competition battles to finish the season with Covid-19 looming.
The league will continue this weekend with five games behind closed doors between Friday and Monday, despite two teams - Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory - being locked down in self isolation because of Australia's quarantine laws.
Teams could play up to two games a week as the competition attempts to finish before it is affected by coronavirus.
Wellington will be playing out the rest of the home and away games in Sydney and not returning to New Zealand until their campaign is complete - at this stage.
A-League fixtures
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City - Fri 5.30pm (all times AEDT)
Brisbane Roar v Newcastle - Fri 7.30pm
Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC - Sat 7.30pm
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City - Mon 7.30pm
Perth Glory v Western United - Mon 9.30pm
Wellington Phoenix commit to Australia move
After getting approval to train during self-isolation, Wellington Phoenix have confirmed they will be coming to Australia on Wednesday to see out the A-League season.
The Nix will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation meaning upcoming games must be rearranged.
Remarkably, all Wellington players have decided to travel to Australia despite being given the option not to.
"The decision to travel to Sydney in an attempt to complete this season, was made as a club," Phoenix general manager, David Dome said.
"We have discussed this amongst ourselves, consulted with health professionals and government bodies in Australia and New Zealand and taken all possible precautions to ensure those travelling are given the best protection possible.
"All players and coaching staff have elected to travel to Australia tomorrow. The club also recognises the impact that this will have on players and football operations’ families, and a number of support measures are being put in place to assist them during this time."
Socceroos' Copa America debut in doubt after delay
Australia's Copa America debut is now in major doubt after CONMEBOL decided to postpone the tournament a full year until June 11, 2021.
The decision comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and follows in the footsteps of UEFA postponing the Euros until next year too.
The Socceroos were set to compete in Copa America for the first and last time, however the shift in dates means Australia may be forced to pull out of the tournament.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday that looming fixture congestion next year will make the Socceroos' involvement in the competition extremely unlikely.
Phoenix trip to Sydney in doubt because of training confusion
Wellington Phoenix are refusing to travel to Australia for 14 days of self isolation unless they are guaranteed the ability to train together as a team.
The New Zealand club were due to arrive in Sydney on Tuesday and start their two weeks of isolation to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 before playing out the rest of the A-League season in Australia.
Wellington were forced into the emegency measure to complete their season after both Australia and NZ introduced self quarantine laws for incoming passengers.
But the Phoenix will only travel Down Under if they can train together and details of their accomodation are confirmed, in 'non negotiable' terms according to the club's general manager David Dome.
A-League going ahead despite coronavirus
Football Federation Australia CEO James Johnson has confirmed on Monday that the A-League and W-League will continue behind closed doors.
Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix will however be unable to play games for a fortnight due to Australia's recent quarantine measures with Phoenix set to play all their remaining games in Australia.
“The decision to play the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final behind closed doors was made in consultation with the clubs and in accordance with the latest Federal Government advice," Johnson said.
“The health and safety of all members of the football community, including players, coaches, referees, volunteers, administrators and fans continues to be of paramount importance. We will continue to work with the Government and seek advice as the situation changes.
“The scale of football means that we have a key role to play in maintaining the health and well-being of Australians, as well as their families and the wider community. We are doing so by allowing people to play, in line with the current Government position but with additional guidance to further improve social distancing at football fields around the country.”
We confirm that grassroots football, including all levels of the @NPLAustralia and @FFACup Preliminary Rounds, may continue to be played at this time in line with Government advice.— Football Federation Australia (@FFA) March 15, 2020
Williams, Krishna win Indian Super League
ATK won the Indian Super League final on Sunday as they beat Chennayin 3-1.
Former A-League stars David Williams and Roy Krishna both started for ATK and ended the match with an assist each.
ATK had finished the regular season in second with Krishna's 15 goals seeing him tie for the Golden Boot.
@ChennaiyinFC its an honour to have reached the finals with you.— Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) March 15, 2020
As captain I was heartbroken to leave the pitch becos of my injury but I'm proud my brothers carried us through.This is win is for all of you who never lost hope & our brothers Agus & Annas. We did this together❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/yPmiSfsl91
Toivonen hits out at Australian government
The Swedish star wasn't happy...
Melbourne Victory now face 14 days of self-isolation after their away game against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.
The Australian government implementend the new rule on Sunday for all travellers coming into the country with Victory previously told they would be allowed to return from New Zealand without any ramifications.
As such, Swedish star Ola Toivonen took to social media to express his anger at the poor communication from Australia's leaders.
Unique/bizarre situation here in NZ. Friday we were promised, by the Australian government, that there would be no ramifications returning to Australia on Monday. Looking at 14 days quarantine now 🤔— Ola Toivonen (@OlaToivonen20) March 15, 2020
To make matters worse for Victory, they were beaten 3-0 by the Phoenix to all but end their hopes of making the top six.
City hold on against resurgent Wanderers
Melbourne City has fought off an impressive Western Sydney Wanderers side in a 1-1 draw at AAMI Park on Saturday night.
Wanderers youngster Tate Russell gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute with a fine strike but turned villain on the half-hour mark.
Russell was adjudged to have fouled Craig Noone and Jamie Maclaren dispatched the penalty past Daniel Lopar.
City were under the pump for most of the second half with Curtis Good making an extraordinary goal-line clearance when Simon Cox looked certain to score.
But the home side held on to a point as they stay second on the A-League table - four points ahead of Wellington but having played two extra games.
In Saturday's other match, Sydney FC moved closer to the Premiers' Plate after a 0-0 draw Perth Glory at Netstrata Jubilee Oval.