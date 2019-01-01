A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Mariners not ready for next level, says Mulvey

After last-minute heartbreak against Adelaide United on Sunday, Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has admitted his side isn't ready to compete with top teams just yet.

Having broken their over 300 day wait for an A-League win, the Mariners looked set for atleast a point against the Reds but conceded in injury time to surrender all three.

For Mulvey, the end result though disappointing, wasn't too surprising.

"We're playing a top-four team, should be in the top two," Mulvey said.

"They're a good side, they have got some very good players, and we took them all the way. So that gives us an indication of how far we are coming.

"But we're not ready for that next level right now, we haven't got that mental toughness to see out a game.

"We are going to have a couple of added players to the squad which will increase the depth and intensity at training and competition for places."