The Socceroos striker is back in Australia and was an interested spectator yesterday as his new club lost 2-0 to Sydney FC.

Maclaren had started the season on loan in Scotland with Hibernian but the sacking of coach Neil Lennon and poor form made a move away in January possible.

He ultimately sealed a deadline-day move to City with other A-League sides circling to end his first stint in Europe.

“It’s just about opportunity - you don’t get too many opportunities to come to this sort of club and for me, it was a matter of the circumstances I was in, with Neil Lennon getting sacked,” Maclaren told Fox Sports Sunday Shootout.

“For me, it was the right time. Coming back to the A-League, a place I love - it’s been 11 years since I’ve been in Melbourne, sometimes family is important.

“There were a few discussions, but at the end of the day, Melbourne City is a club that I have the same ambitions.

“For me, it was about being happy and feeling Melbourne City was the best place for me.

"I want to come and win titles and silverware."