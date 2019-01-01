Jamie Maclaren discusses A-League return and decision to join Melbourne City
The Socceroos striker is back in Australia and was an interested spectator yesterday as his new club lost 2-0 to Sydney FC.
Maclaren had started the season on loan in Scotland with Hibernian but the sacking of coach Neil Lennon and poor form made a move away in January possible.
He ultimately sealed a deadline-day move to City with other A-League sides circling to end his first stint in Europe.
“It’s just about opportunity - you don’t get too many opportunities to come to this sort of club and for me, it was a matter of the circumstances I was in, with Neil Lennon getting sacked,” Maclaren told Fox Sports Sunday Shootout.
“For me, it was the right time. Coming back to the A-League, a place I love - it’s been 11 years since I’ve been in Melbourne, sometimes family is important.
“There were a few discussions, but at the end of the day, Melbourne City is a club that I have the same ambitions.
“For me, it was about being happy and feeling Melbourne City was the best place for me.
"I want to come and win titles and silverware."
Roar stars facing uncertain futures
Adam Taggart and Eric Bautheac are both nearing the exit doors at Brisbane Roar in what would be a further blow to the club.
The Courier Mail reports that Taggart has been the centre of transfer interest from two Korean clubs and could move before the K-League transfer window shuts in March.
Bautheac meanwhile has said he'll see out the season but gave no promises beyond that amidst MLS interest.
“I’ll stay here for the rest of this season, but after we will see," Bautheac said.
"Every game is a final for us because we are in a bad situation.
“Now we need more confidence. We need to win a game.”
In better news for Brisbane, multiple reports suggest they are close to signing free agents Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Ruon Tongyik.
Australia wants to be included in 2020 Suzuki Cup
The Socceroos are looking to strengthen their ties in Asian football with inclusion into the 2020 Suzuki Cup - the biennial tournament for South-East Asian nations.
Australia has been a part of the ASEAN Football Federation for the past five years but there has been a reluctance for the green and gold to play in regional tournaments because of their strength.
But the Socceroos failed to progress further in the Asian Cup that 2018 Suzuki Cup champion Vietnam and its understood the region may be prepared to allow entry for Graham Arnold's team.
Tim Cahill suffers serious injury
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill is likely to miss the rest of Jamshedpur's Indian Super League season after suffering a torn ligament in his hand.Read about Cahill's injury and rehab plans.