After the tragic death of his sister just hours before the Socceoros final match at the Asian Cup, Awer Mabil admits the support he's been shown is helping him stay strong.

Social media has seen a flood of support for Mabil with Sydney FC's Alanna Kennedy doing the Socceroos attacker's trademark celebration on Sunday to show her support.

The message was a touching one and Mabil responded to say the support is helping him through a very difficult period.

Thank you very much, things like this will keep me going and I promise I will be strong for my family with all the support you all are giving ❤️ — Awer Mabil (@awermabil17) January 27, 2019

All our thoughts are with Mabil and his family during this time.