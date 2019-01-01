Australian attacker Awer Mabil scored the opener in Midtjylland's 2-0 win over Sonderjyske.

In Brian Priske's first game as interim manager, Mabil struck in the 41st minute before Evander sealed the result in the 71st minute.

Midtjylland have started the season undefeated, boasting six wins and one draw to sit two points behind league leaders Kobenhavn.

They have however failed to qualify for the this season after losing to in the third qualifying round with manager Kenneth Andersen quitting in the aftermath.