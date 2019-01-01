Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil opened the scoring on Sunday night in Midtjylland's 3-0 away win over Lyngby.

The Aussie fired home his second goal of the season in the 29th minute to celebrate turning 24 before two second-half strikes wrapped up the three points for his side.

Mabil starred throughout the match, ending the game creating a game-high four chances and boasting the best passing accuracy in the final third.

Midtjylland currently sit top of the Danish Superliga, four points clear of second-placed Kobenhavn.