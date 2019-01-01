Mabil scores birthday goal in Midtjylland win
Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil opened the scoring on Sunday night in Midtjylland's 3-0 away win over Lyngby.
The Aussie fired home his second goal of the season in the 29th minute to celebrate turning 24 before two second-half strikes wrapped up the three points for his side.
Mabil starred throughout the match, ending the game creating a game-high four chances and boasting the best passing accuracy in the final third.
Midtjylland currently sit top of the Danish Superliga, four points clear of second-placed Kobenhavn.
Victory smash Western United in friendly
Melbourne Victory have defeated Western United 6-0 in a friendly played behind closed doors on Sunday.
Western United beat Melbourne City 2-1 on Thursday but had no answers for Marco Kurz's side as Ola Toivonen (2), Andrew Nabbout, Elvis Kamsoba, Kenny Athiu and Birkan Kirdar all got on the score sheet.
Mark Rudan's side will play their first A-League match in under a month when they take on Wellington Phoenix on October 13.
Singh snares assist in Germany
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to impress in Germany after contributing another assist on Saturday for Bayern Munich II.
The former Wellington Phoenix player teed up Marcel Zylla just before half-time as his side took a 2-0 lead into the break.
Bayern Munich II would fade in the second 45 minutes however, with Grossapach fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw.
Singh has now contributed two assists and one goal across his four appearances in the German third division.
WSW linked with ex-Premier League forward
Western Sydney Wanderers are hoping to sign former Sunderland striker Danny Graham as the final piece of their 2019-20 A-League puzzle.
The 34-year-old Blackburn Rovers attacker is being hunted by Markus Babbel, who is looking to complete his striking options, which currently consists of Kwame Yeboah, Mitch Duke and Mo Adam.
The World Game reports that the Wanderers could snare the striker as a free agent, if he can negotiate a release from Blackburn, where he is currenly not a first-choice player.
Graham played for four clubs in the Premier League - Sunderland, Swansea, Hull City and Middlesbrough - scoring 18 goals in 128 matches in the division.
He has scored 10-plus goals in the last three season for Rovers, including 15 strikes in their most recent Championship campaign.
Kuwait sack coach after Socceroos thrashing
The Kuwait FA have fired coach Romeo Jozak following the nation's 3-0 home defeat to Australia in World Cup qualifying.
Despite being Nepal 7-0 in their first qualifer on Friday, the Middle Eastern nation's governing body decided to sack their Croatian manager after the loss to the green and gold.
No replacement has been named at this stage.
Melbourne Victory re-sign Adama Traore
Melbourne Victory has announced the return of former left-back Adama Traore on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old, who won Victory's player of the year award in 2014, completed his medical on Thursday to cross over on a free transfer from Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe and his Australian citizenship means he won't take up a foreign position in the squad.
“I’m pleased to be back at Melbourne Victory and can’t wait to get started with the rest of the group," Traore said.
"I have very fond memories of my previous time at the club and am looking forward to playing in front of the best supporters in the league once again.
"Marco (Kurz) has spoken to me about the style he wants to play, which as an attacking full-back, is something that excites me."
Traore made 46 appearances for Victory between 2012-14 after crossing over following three seasons with Gold Coast United.
Since leaving Victory, he has played in Portugal, Turkey and Switzerland, including appearances in the Champions League for Swiss side Basel.
Sarpreet Singh surprised at his Bayern Munich rise
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh has even been surprised by his own progression at Bayern Munich but is keen to take the opportunity and make his Bundesliga debut.
Since making the move from A-League side Wellington Phoenix at the end of the June, the 20-year-old has been named in the Bundesliga giants' Champions League squad after impressing in the first-team friendlies during pre-season.
Singh says even he didn't expect to get a chance with the Bayern first team so quickly after only a few short months and he wants to repay the club for showing the faith to sign him.
A-League club wants Reading shot-stopper
Reading goalkeeper Liam Driscoll is being sought after by an Australian A-League club on a loan deal.
According to Berkshire Live, the 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at Reading, is wanted by the unnamed club to play between the sticks during the upcoming A-League season, which begins in October.
Driscoll is understood to want to stay in the UK for any loan deal as he attempts to develop into a first-team prospect at the Madejski Stadium.
The former Perth Glory youth player has played 37 games for Reading's under-18 and under-23 teams.
Socceroos player ratings v Kuwait
The green and gold comfortably beat Kuwait 3-0 in the Middle East on Wednesday morning.
But how did Australia's players fair individually?
Arzani left out of Celtic's Europa League squad
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has been excluded from Celtic's Europa League squad this season.
Approaching full fitness after an ACL injury, Arzani seemingly hasn't done enough to convince coach Neil Lennon he can contribute.
The Hoops have named a 37-man squad for the competition, with 14 players on a B list, and fellow Australian Tom Rogic is included despite his own recent injury issues.
Celtic will face Rennes, Lazio and Cluj in the Europa League group stages.
No changes to their squad can be made until the knockout rounds meaning Arzani can't be added for a few months, even if he was to impress in Scotland.
Singh named in Bayern's Champions League squad
New Zealand attacker Sarpreet Singh's fairytale in Germany has continued after he was named in Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League squad.
The 20-year-old was one of 28 players included in Niko Kovac's side for the European competition with Bayern set to play Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham in the group stages.
Singh is yet to play competitively for the first-team but impressed in pre-season and scored a stunning goal for the club's reserve side on the weekend.
Singh scores brilliant goal for Bayern Munich II
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to turn heads in Germany.
Playing for Bayern Munich II on Saturday night, Singh found the back of the net with a stunning improvised finish in the 38th minute.
Sarpreet Singh with stunning finish overnight for Bayern Munich II 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfnUS1Qwka— Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) August 31, 2019
Unfortunately, his side couldn't make the most of it with Unterhaching ultimately winning the match 2-1.
Bayern II have now won just two of their first seven games in the German third-division to sit 15th.
Singh also found the back of the net for Bayern's first-team earlier this week in a friendly match they ran out 13-1 winners in.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
