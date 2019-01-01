Former Sydney FC attacker Reza Ghoochannejhad has hit four goals on debut in PEC Zwolle's 6-2 win over RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In his first competitive match since playing 25 minutes for the Sky Blues in their truimphant A-League grand final win in May, Ghoochannejhad came on to the field in the 60 minute and hit the back of the net four times in a ruthless display of finishing.

The 31-year-old struggled to establish himself in the A-League last season, only scoring once in the division in 10 appearances.