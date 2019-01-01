Melbourne derby tactical analysis
Only two shots on target, both resulting in goals, show how low the quality was in an especially disappointing display from City.
Sharing the points helped neither side, as Perth Glory maintained their lead with a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last night, while City are now being chased by a resurgent Newcastle Jets side.
Meanwhile, Warren Joyce's position as manager for Melbourne City grows more dubious by the day as the club continue to produce disappointing displays.
Mabil edges Socceroos teammate Amini in Denmark
An assist from Awer Mabil has seen Midtjylland edge past Mustafa Amini's AGF side 2-1 in Denmark on Monday morning (AEDT).
The Socceroos duo found themselves locked at 1-1 at half-time with Mabil laying on a cross for Paul Onuachu in the 53rd minute which handed Midtjylland all three points despite them being reduced to nine men late in the game.
The win lifts Mabil's side into equal first but behind on goal difference to Kobenhaven, who also have a game in hand.
Mabil now has 10 assists this season - two more than the next best player in the league.
Amini's AGF, who also had a player sent off in injury-time, meanwhile sit 10th.
Nix re-sign Fenton, Wanderers part ways with attacker
Wellington Phoenix have re-signed Louis Fenton for a further two seasons in the same week the club secured Steven Taylor for another campaign.
Both players have impressed this season and their extensions suggest coach Mark Rudan may be staying put.
Elsewhere, Western Sydney Wanderers have mutually terminated the contract of Lachlan Scott.
Scott scored on debut for the club in the 2016/17 season but hasn't featured at all this campaign.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to NPL side Wollongong Wolves.
PLAYER NEWS | The boy from Tawa is here to stay! 🙌🙌— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 22, 2019
Your #Nix are delighted to confirm that full-back, @LouisFenton10, has signed a contract extension until the end of the @ALeague 2020/21 season.
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/uJaSSf4VID#StandUpWithYourNix #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/6otIBzy0jC
Bridge ready for A-League retirement after 330-day injury nightmare
After several months stuck on the sidelines, Western Sydney Wanderers attacker Mark Bridge is ready to farewell the A-League on his own terms.
Should he feature on Sunday against Perth Glory, it will be exactly 337 days since he last graced the competition and it's a number Bridge is all too aware of.
A hat-trick of recurring calf injuries over the past nine months has left the 33-year-old with plenty of time to contemplate his future and he's determined to bow out of the A-League with dignity.
Sydney FC linked to Schenkeveld swoop
Bart Schenkeveld has been a standout performer for Melbourne City over the past two seasons and is attracting plenty of attention as his current contract comes to an end.
Though City are in negotiations to re-sign him, The World Game reports Sydney FC are leading the race to snare the defender with Western United, Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets also interested in a possible move.
The Sky Blues are set to lose veteran Alex Wilkinson at the end of the season, while Dutch defender Jop van der Linden has failed to impress since joining the club.