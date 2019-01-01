Only two shots on target, both resulting in goals, show how low the quality was in an especially disappointing display from City.

Sharing the points helped neither side, as Perth Glory maintained their lead with a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last night, while City are now being chased by a resurgent Newcastle Jets side.

Meanwhile, Warren Joyce's position as manager for Melbourne City grows more dubious by the day as the club continue to produce disappointing displays.

