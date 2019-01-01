Reigning A-League premiers Perth Glory hit top gear in a 9-1 smashing of Melville FC in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.

Former Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino led the way for Glory, scoring a 10-minute hat-trick in the second half with Bruno Fornaroli also netting a double.

Tomislav Mrcela, Ivan Franjic and Gabriel Popovic also got their names on the scoresheet with coach Tony Popovic happy with what he saw.

"It was a good hit-out for us and it was a good experience for Murdoch University Melville who played a lot of their young players on a night that I'm sure they'll remember," Popovic said.

"We got no injuries, it was nice to get some minutes into Kim and see some combination play between Diego [Castro] and Bruno.

"Nick D'Agostino scoring some goals was nice to see, as was Osama [Malik] coming through 45 minutes unscathed having started pre-season a bit later and Alex [Grant] coming on after such a long lay-off.



"There were so many positives, not just in the performance but in players getting minutes and getting through."