Sainsbury signs for Maccabi Haifa
Australian centre-half Trent Sainsbury has signed for Israel Premier League side Maccabi Haifa on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old will link up with Socceroo teammate Nikita Rukavytsya at the club as he bids to rejuvenate a career that stagnated at PSV Eindhoven after joining the Eredivisie giants following
Maccabi Haifa are a big club in the Israeli league - having won 12 league trophies - but haven't won the title since 2010-11.
Western United earn comfortable win in their second match
A-League new boys Western United continued their development leading into the A-League season with a 5-0 win against Victoria NPL outfit Preston Lions
After a goalless first half, the green and black sprung into action in the second stanza, with former Adelaide United striker Apostolos Stametelopoulos nabbing a brace.
Valentino Yuel, Josh Cavallo and Dylan Pierias also got on the scoresheet in front of a heathy 2500+ crowd in Melton.
Luongo stars in Wednesday starting debut
Socceroos midfielder Massimo Luongo impressed in his first Sheffield Wednesday start as the Owls defeated Rotherham 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
It took Wednesday until the 96th minute to seal progression through Atdhe Nuhiu with Luongo playing 90 minutes in an excellent performance.
Luongo topped his team's statistics for tackles (seven), passes (66) and free kicks won (five) in a combative midfield showing that surely would have impressed boss Lee Bullen.
It's likely Luongo will now be in the frame for a start against his former team QPR in their Championship clash on Saturday.
Aussie Holland crashes out of Champions League
Australian midfielder James Holland has missed out on the Champions League group stage after his LASK Linz team were eliminated at the final hurdle.
Holland was withdraw in the 90th minute as the Austrians lost 2-1 to Belgium's Club Brugge in the away second leg to lose 3-1 on aggregate.
The 30-year-old will now be playing with LASK in the Europa League this season.
FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed
Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.
Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.
Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.
The #FFACup Quarter Final Fixtures are locked in! 🔒 #MagicOfTheCup— FFA Cup (@FFACup) August 28, 2019
Details: https://t.co/TNBIQIV6o3 pic.twitter.com/iR8uhpVbJh
Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.
Sydney FC defend controversial advertisement for voluntary strength and conditioning job
Sydney FC have withdrawn an advertisement for a 'voluntary strength and conditioning assistant' with the club and chief executive Danny Townsend clarifying the role was intended as an internshipRead the full story on Goal.
Aussies Abroad: Degenek to play in Champions League after Red Star victory, Mooy makes first Brighton start
Socceroos defender Milos Degenek will feature in the Champions League group stage this season after his Red Star team went through on away goals against Young Boys.
Degenek played 90 minutes in the 1-1 home result, with the Serbians progressing because of the three goals they scored in the first leg draw in Switzerland.
Aaron Mooy made his first start for Brighton and Hove Albion, playing the full match as the Seagulls moved to their 3rd round of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers.
Ryan Edwards scored for Burton Albion in the same competition, as they won 4-0 against Morecambe, while Mark Milligan's Southend United crashed out with a 4-1 defeat at Milton Keynes Dons.
Tomi Juric joins CSKA Sofia
Australian striker Tomi Juric has finally secured a club, signing a contract with Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia.
Pictures emerged of Juric posing with CSKA's shirt and scarf, with the length of deal yet to revealed, with the 28-year-old gearing up for his first football since leaving Swiss club FC Luzern at the end of his contract.
It's understood Juric won't be considered a foreign player for the club because he holds a Croatian passport.
NEW CLUB— Daily Football Show (@DFS_AUS) August 27, 2019
Tomi Juric has joined 🇧🇬 CSKA Sofia. #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/us1AsLFhDI
The 28-year-old will be keen to use the move to catapult himself back into Socceroos calculations, having become a periphery part of the setups since Graham Arnold's appointment.
CSKA Sofia have won the most Bulgarian league titles (31) but have not lifted the trophy since 2008 with Ludogorets Razgrad winning the past eight editions.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
Juric's cousin signs for Hoffenheim
The cousin of fringe Socceroos striker Tomi Juric, Noah Botic, has signed for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
The 17-year-old, who was recently named in the Joeys squad for a tour of England, joins the German club on a two-year scholarship deal.
As Botic begins his career in Europe, Juric is currently without a club after parting ways with Swiss side FC Luzern.
Singh scores in Bayern rout
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh got his name on the scoresheet on Sunday as Bayern Munich beat Vilshofen 13-1 in a friendly.
Introduced in the second-half, Singh slotted home his side's eighth goal with Philippe Coutinho also netting his first goal for the club prior.
Sarpreet Singh scored overnight for Bayern in a 13-1 friendly win 🙌— Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) August 25, 2019
Coutinho played alongside him 👀 pic.twitter.com/oQfbaYXqrm
Singh was also in action for Bayern's reserve side on Friday night as he picked up an assist in a 2-2 draw.
The 20-year-old was on the bench for Munich's Bundesliga opener last weekend against Hertha but is yet to make his league debut.
Mabil scores in Midtjylland win
Australian attacker Awer Mabil scored the opener in Midtjylland's 2-0 win over Sonderjyske.
In Brian Priske's first game as interim manager, Mabil struck in the 41st minute before Evander sealed the result in the 71st minute.
Midtjylland have started the season undefeated, boasting six wins and one draw to sit two points behind league leaders Kobenhavn.
They have however failed to qualify for the Europa League this season after losing to Rangers in the third qualifying round with manager Kenneth Andersen quitting in the aftermath.
Arzani getting closer to Celtic return
Australian prodigy Daniel Arzani has been given the all-clear to return to full training at Celtic from the serious knee injury he suffered.
The 20-year-old hasn't played since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his first team debut for the Hoops in October last year.
Arzani was told by Spanish orthopedic surgeon Ramon Cugat that he could resume full training after only being able to compete in light duties over the past few weeks.
He is expected to be brought into the Celtic under-23 squad first before targeting availability for the senior side in mid-September.
Real Madrid denied by Adelaide United flop
Ex-Adelaide United striker Sergi Guardiola scored the equaliser at the Bernabeu to deny Real Madrid a win against his Real Valladolid side.
Karim Benzema put Los Blancos ahead in the 82nd minute and they looked set to claim their second win to start to the season, until Guardiola struck two minutes from time.
The Spaniard was put through on goal before sliding a shot underneath the body of Thibaut Courtois to break the hearts of Real Madrid fans.
From Adelaide United to scoring the equaliser against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 🤯🤯🤯— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 24, 2019
Ex-Reds flop Sergi Guardiola hit an 88th minute goal to deny Zinedine Zidane's team a win at home.
Watch the goal 👇https://t.co/P0b1dn7ktv
Guardiola stuggled for the Reds during the 2016-17 A-League season, scoring three goals in 16 appearances before he returned to parent club Granada.
Mitch Duke named Wanderers captain
Western Sydney Wanderers utility Mitchell Duke has been named captain for the upcoming A-League season.
Following the departure of Brendan Hamill to Western United, German coach Markus Babbel needed to find a new skipper and he has settled on Western Sydney-born Duke.
"It was a nice surprise," Duke told SMH.
"It's a massive honour obviously and a proud moment for me, especially coming from the boys. That's where you want it to come from the most ... it was quite humbling."
Duke joined the Wanderers in January - after playing three years in Japan's J-League for Shimizu S-Pulse - scoring four goals in 10 matches as the red and black missed the finals.
He was rewarded by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold for his A-League form with a spot in the starting line up in June's friendly against South Korea.
Duke first appeared in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners, scoring 13 goals in 66 appearances between 2011-15.
Singh nabs quality assist for Bayern's reserves
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh got his first goal contribution for Bayern Munich II in a 2-2 draw with Chemnitzer in the 3. Liga.
The 20-year-old, who was playng his second match in Germany's third division, assisted Bayern's first goal on 54 minutes with a deadly through ball to a fellow winger Leon Dajaku.
Sarpreet Singh's sizzling assist for Bayern Munich II 🔥🔥🔥— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 24, 2019
The 20-year got his first goal contribution in a 2-2 draw with Chemnitzer.
🅰️⬇️pic.twitter.com/EYPNn1BA2Z
That equaliser was extended into a lead 10 minutes later by Jannik Rochet by Bayern couldn't hold on and conceded with five minutes to play.
Singh's senior Bayern teammates got their first win of the season overnight (AEST) with a 3-0 thrashing of Schalke on the road.
Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick as new signings Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic made their debuts off the bench.
Singh's wing rival Alphonso Davies was an unused substitute.
Matildas attacker signs for Bayern Munich
Australian striker Emily Gielnik has joined German giants Bayern Munich after impressing at the Women's World Cup in France.
Gielnik, 27, has previously played for Liverpool, Ottawa Fury, Urawa Red Diamonds, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.
"I'm excited. It is the dream of every footballer to play for a top club like Bayern Munich," Gielnik said.
"As a striker, I now want to score as many goals as I can for my new club.
"I want to win the Bundesliga and the Champions League with this great team. These are big goals, I know, but that's exactly what I'm going to fight for and give everything."
Socceroos defender becomes free agent
Australian centre-back Matthew Jurman has confirmed he's now a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.
"Excited to share that as of today I’m a free agent. Looking forward to my next opportunity," Jurman posted on social media.
"Thanks to the club, players and fans for the experience in Saudi Arabia."
Jurman joined Al-Ittihad in July 2018 after a stint in South Korea with Suwon Bluewings.
The 29-year-old has also previously played in the A-League for Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar
Western United win first ever game
New A-League side Western United have won their inaugural match as they defeated Caroline Springs George Cross 4-0 on Thursday night.
Valentino Yuel scored the club's first goal in the 23rd minute following a cross from Alessandro Diamanti with Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos also getting their names on the scoresheet.
Ersan Gulum wore the captain's armband on the night in front of a 3,000 strong crowd at the City Vista Pavilion Sports Field in Melbourne.
Mark Rudan's side wil play their first ever A-League match against Wellington Phoenix on October 13 in New Zealand.
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) August 22, 2019
All the goals from our historic night!#AreYouWithUs #WUFC pic.twitter.com/3Xqb2YtFY6
Phoenix sign Young Socceroo
Australian attacker Reno Piscopo has joined Wellington Phoenix on a three-year deal.
The former Inter youth player has been in Italy since 2011 but has opted for a move closer to home as he looks to continue his development.
"I looked at the combination of youth and experience here at Wellington and I like the competition for places," Piscopo said.
"It makes you work harder during the week to earn that starting spot.
"It’s been great to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to getting started."
Piscopo, 21, has represented Australia at U20 and U23 level having played for Italy at a younger age.
Taggart named in FIFA 19's TOTW
In-form Australian striker Adam Taggart has been rewarded for his brilliant form with a FIFA 19 TOTW card.
The 26-year-old was given the honour after scoring a hat-trick for Suwon Bluewings in the 3-1 win against Gangwon FC in the K-League.
⭐On-fire Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has been named in FIFA 19's TOTW after a hat-trick for Suwon Bluewings in the K-League 🔥— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 21, 2019
Will you use his card? ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/6cdnCNYRVi
Taggart's form has positioned him as the front-runner to be the starting striker for the Socceroos World Cup qualifying campaign - which begins against Kuwait on September 11.
Perth Glory hit nine goals in emphatic friendly win
Reigning A-League premiers Perth Glory hit top gear in a 9-1 smashing of Melville FC in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.
Former Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino led the way for Glory, scoring a 10-minute hat-trick in the second half with Bruno Fornaroli also netting a double.
Tomislav Mrcela, Ivan Franjic and Gabriel Popovic also got their names on the scoresheet with coach Tony Popovic happy with what he saw.
"It was a good hit-out for us and it was a good experience for Murdoch University Melville who played a lot of their young players on a night that I'm sure they'll remember," Popovic said.
"We got no injuries, it was nice to get some minutes into Kim and see some combination play between Diego [Castro] and Bruno.
"Nick D'Agostino scoring some goals was nice to see, as was Osama [Malik] coming through 45 minutes unscathed having started pre-season a bit later and Alex [Grant] coming on after such a long lay-off.
"There were so many positives, not just in the performance but in players getting minutes and getting through."
FFA Cup wrap: A-League clubs ease through to next round as McBreen winds back the clock
There were no FFA Cup upsets on Wednesday night as all three A-League clubs in action advanced to the quarter-finals.
Melbourne City beat Marconi Stallions 2-1, Adelaide United saw off Brisbane Olympic 3-2 and Newcastle Jets smashed local rivals Edgeworth 5-1.
In the Jets clash, Edgeworth did equalise in style as former A-League striker Daniel McBreen scored a screamer at the age of 42.
42-year-old Daniel McBreen 😍— Goal Australia (@GoalAustralia) August 21, 2019
The oldest ever FFA Cup scorer 💪
What a strike 🔥🔥🔥#FFACup #EDGvNEWpic.twitter.com/YdVdojwiIV
Newcastle however proved too strong in the end and were helped by a debut goal from new star recruit Wes Hoolahan.
In the fourth and final game of the night, Moreland Zebras made light work of Magpies Crusaders in a 4-0 win.
The remainder of the Round of 16 ties will take place next Wednesday night with Brisbane Roar taking on Central Coast Mariners in an all A-League clash.
Archie Thompson to continue his playing career with Spanish club Racing Murcia
Melbourne Victory legend Archie Thompson will continue his playing career in Spain after signing a deal with Racing Murcia.
The 40-year-old striker, who most recently played for Victoria NPL2 side Murray United, announced on social media that he has penned a guest stint contract with the Spanish club - with their Australian coach Strati Xynas helping get the deal over the line.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.