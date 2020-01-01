A La Liga veteran is heading Down Under...

Melbourne City has signed winger Markel Susaeta on a deal for the remainder of the A-League season.

Following the departure of Uruguayan attacker Javier Cabrera, City have been on the lookout for a replacement during the January transfer window and has settled on the 32-year-old after being rejected by Marco Rojas.

Susaeta joins the Melbourne club after a short stint with J-League side Gamba Osaka.

"We’re incredibly pleased to have a player like Markel at Melbourne City," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.

"Markel is a player that is well suited to the style of game we have implemented under Erick and a player who will add flair, potency and experience to our front third.

"We have been tracking Markel for quite some time now so to be able to get him into the squad is testament to the club and its ability to attract a player of Markel’s pedigree."

Susaeta spent 12 seasons in with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 38 league goals in 379 appearances.