In-form Australian striker Adam Taggart has had an exclusive interview with Goal Korea after he won the K-League's player of the month for July.

The 26-year-old scored six goals in five league matches for Suwon Bluewings - and also found the back of the net for the K-League All Stars against in an exhibition match.

Taggart, whose 13 K-League goals puts him three clear in the race for the division's golden boot, spoke to the Goal edition about his form, time in Korea and his favourite strike this season.