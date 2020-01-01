A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Leckie desperate to leave Hertha Berlin

Socceroos attacker Mathew Leckie is eager to leave side after being frozen out of the side this season.

It's been a turbulent campaign for the German club with Jurgen Klinsmann coming and going as manager in a matter of weeks.

Leckie himself has made just four league appearances this season and admits a move away has long been on his mind.

“I wanted to leave [before this season] and I had the feeling a lot would change,” Leckie told foxsports.com.au.

“In the summer regardless if there’s a new coach coming in or not I think I’ll do everything I can to leave.

“I want to stay in Europe I think, wherever it may be. I am not against staying in , obviously I am well aware of the league so I am happy to stay in Germany.

“I just need to see what my options are.”