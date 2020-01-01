A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kurz sacked by Melbourne Victory

Marco Kurz has been axed as Melbourne Victory manager, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Victory have won just four of their 13 A-League games this season with Kurz shown a red card in Victory's recent late loss to Central Coast Mariners.

Prior to that defeat however, the side had claimed consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle Jets suggesting Kurz was beginning to settle.

Victory’s second assistant coach, Carlo Salvachua, will to take over until the end of the season and Kurz's other assistant, Filip Tapalovic, also leaving the club.