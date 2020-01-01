A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kurz reportedly sacked by Melbourne Victory

Marco Kurz has been axed as Melbourne Victory manager, according to the Soccer Stoppage Time podcast.

Via a series of tweets, the podcast claims the German has been relieved of his duties after a poor start to his time at Victory.

The club have won just four of their 13 A-League games this season with Kurz shown a red card in Victory's recent late loss to Central Coast Mariners.

Prior to that defeat however, the side had claimed consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle Jets suggesting Kurz was beginning to settle.