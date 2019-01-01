Krishna becomes the A-League's best player in FIFA 19
Wellington Phoenix star Roy Krishna has been named in FIFA 19's Team of the Week - receiving the highest rated tradeable card of any player in the A-League.
Krishna's 79-rated inform card is rated higher than Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda - with his base gold set at 78.
The Japanese superstar does have an untradeable league SBC card rated at 84, while Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has an 82 of the same type.
Krishna earned his TOTW gong after scoring two late goals in Wellington's 3-2 win over the Wanderers before grabbing another brace a few days later against Central Coast.
SIF @D_DeGea, SIF Suarez and SIF Fabinho at CB! #TOTW #FUT #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/MzNm0YM054— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 16, 2019
Mariners shock City to snare first win of the season
Central Coast claimed victory for the first time in 11 months with a 2-1 win over Melbourne City in Gosford on Wednesday night.
Club skipper Matt Simon got the winner from the penalty spot.
Rhyan Grant reveals his close brush with death only six months ago
The Socceroos right back is excelling at the Asian Cup in the UAE - but it nearly wasn't to be.Read Grant's riveting story about the day he nearly died.
Syria supporters abuse Mexican referee after Asian Cup elimination
It appears some Eagles fans haven't reacted well to their team's 3-2 loss against Australia that saw them exit the tournament.
Referee Cesar Ramos was involved in several controversial decisions, including non-handball ruling, a tight goal-line call and also a incorrect penalty.
See the Syrian reaction and view the incidents that caused all the drama.
Aussie winger has contract terminated in Korea
Kwabena Appiah appears to be a free agent with reports his contract with Korean side Incheon United has been terminated.
The 26 year old moved to the K-League from the Mariners in February last year and went on to score once across 23 league appearances.
Appiah is no stranger to the A-League having previously also played for the Wanderers and the Phoenix and could now be a prime candidate to return to the competition this month.
Speaking to Goal last year, Appiah revealed the challenges of adapting to life in Korea and his pride to have won the ACL with Western Sydney in 2014.
OFFICIAL | Incheon United have terminated the contract of Australian winger Kwabena Appiah-Kubi. #kleague— Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) January 16, 2019
Ikonomidis and Mabil have become Australia's deadly duo
With three goals and four assists between them, Chris Ikonomidis and Awer Mabil have breathed fresh air into the Socceroos attack at the Asian Cup.
While all eyes have been on finding a suitable striker to lead the line, the duo have shown just how damage two wingers in top form can dish out.
Socceroos regular Robbie Kruse has seemingly lost his spot to Ikonomidis, while Mathew Leckie could well find it hard to dislodge Mabil when he regains fitness.
Read more about the Socceroos duo breathing life into Australia's attack here.
Arnold expecting Socceroos trio to return for knockout stages
With Australia's Asian Cup defence plagued by injuries early on, Graham Arnold is hopeful the Socceroos have turned a corner after navigating the group stages.
A 3-2 win over Syria sealed second spot in Group B for the green and gold, who will now face either Japan or Uzbekistan in the Round of 16.
Trent Sainsbury will return for the clash after suspension, while out of an injured trio of Josh Risdon, Mathew Leckie and Andrew Nabbout - two are expected to be fit in time.
“We’ve got five days between now and the next game and I expect probably three of those players back out of the four,” Arnold said.
“I know (Japanese coach Hajime) Moriyasu very well. I played with him at Sanfrecce and I know he’s a winner.
“Japan obviously have got a tough game against Uzbekistan. We’ll watch the game and prepare ourselves for whoever we have to play.”