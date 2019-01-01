Wellington Phoenix star Roy Krishna has been named in FIFA 19's Team of the Week - receiving the highest rated tradeable card of any player in the A-League.

Krishna's 79-rated inform card is rated higher than Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda - with his base gold set at 78.

The Japanese superstar does have an untradeable league SBC card rated at 84, while Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has an 82 of the same type.

Krishna earned his TOTW gong after scoring two late goals in Wellington's 3-2 win over the Wanderers before grabbing another brace a few days later against Central Coast.