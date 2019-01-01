Barbarouses gets FIFA 19 TOTW honour
Melbourne Victory attacker Kosta Barbarouses has been named in FIFA 19's Team of the Week.
Barbarouses was awarded a 78-rated in-form card - which is only behind Roy Krishna's 79 IF and level with Victory teammate Keisuke Honda's base gold version.
The Kiwi scored four goals and snared an assist in his last two A-League matches - including a hat-trick against Brisbane Roar.
He joins fellow A-League stars Krishna, Craig Goodwin, Alex Brosque and Eugene Galekovic as FIFA 19 TOTW receipients.
UAE coach: I do not know anything about the Socceroos
Alberto Zaccheroni has conceded his lack of knowledge about the green and gold as he prepares the UAE for their Asian Cup quarter-final.
The Italian coach made the frank admission after the UAE scraped past Kyrgyzstan in extra-time.
"Australia, I do not know anything about them," Zaccheroni said.
"It’s been a long time since I watched them.
"We played almost 120 minutes and Australia did the same. We now have three days to assess our squad and their injuries before we face a strong Australia team."
The Socceroos will take on the UAE on Saturday at 3am (AEDT).
Donachie and Ansell to switch clubs?
Korea-based James Donachie could return to Melbourne Victory with Nick Ansell heading in the other direction to Jeonnam Dragons, according to the Covert Agent.Check out the latest.
Duke set to sign with the Wanderers
Former Central Coast Mariners utility Mitchell Duke will join the Western Sydney Wanderers on a two-year deal, according to The Covert Agent.Read the story here.
Usain Bolt calls time on his football dream
Former Central Coast Mariners hero Usain Bolt has ended his quest to become a professional footballer.Read the Gosford superstar's quotes about his retirement.
VAR mishap sees Sydney FC denied clear penalty
Sydney FC have been denied what appeared to be a clear penalty despite VAR intervention against Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday.
After the ball bounced dangerously inside the Nix box, Louis Fenton's outstretched hand made contact with the ball and VAR stepped in to tell the on-field referee, Daniel Elder, to review the incident.
A faulty monitor on halfway however meant he had to watch replays on the big screen and he decided against overturning his original call to not award a penalty.