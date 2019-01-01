New Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz has reassured fans that the club is in discussions to make new signings.

The German, speaking at his first press conference as Victory boss, has a big job to rebuild Victory with the club still needing to recruit 11 players - including four foreigners - before the A-League season commences in October.

Kurz confirmed talks with possible new acquistions were progressing but said patience is needed while he settles into the club and integrates his style.

"I think that if a coach comes into the club you have a lot of work to do,” Kurz said.

"A new coach always brings a new philosophy, a new culture, a new strategy and new structures. That means I need to speak with everybody in the club to explain my ideas but also get to know what was in the past and then to find out a good way for success for the future.

"I think it’s very important to get to know each player, to know the player as a person.

"There are also squad positions that must be filled with high quality players. At the moment we are in discussions with players from overseas and as well and we are looking forward to building a strong and talented team. But it needs time."