Historic Leeds-Wanderers friendly on beIN Sports
The historic exhibition match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Leeds United will be broadcast on popular sports network beIN Sports.
Via the channel, Australians can watch the match on beIN Sports Connect, Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Fetch and Kayo.
It was also be telecast on beIN Sports Australian You Tube channel for fans around the globe.
The match will be the first ever at Bankwest Stadium and will take place at 7pm on July 20.
Kerr cleans up at the ESPYs
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has continued her knack of earning honours, winning two prestigious gongs at the ESPY awards.
The 26-year-old took home the best international soccer player award, ahead of England's Lucy Bronze and Norway's Ada Hegerberg, while also winning the best player in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
Kerr was rewarded for earning her second consecutive golden boot in the NWSL last season and is currently top scorer in the league this campaign for Chicago Red Stars with nine goals.
Donachie hunted by A-League clubs, but wants European journey
Former Melbourne Victory defender James Donachie is in the sights of three A-League clubs as he looks for an exit from Korea
The 26-year-old has returned to K-League 2 side Jeonnam Dragons after a loan spell at Victory last season but is determined to find a new home.
According to FTBL, Donachie is attracting interest from a trio of Australian top-flight clubs, however is more keen on a move to a Europe.
The centre-half began his career at Brisbane Roar and won a championship at Victory in 2018 before heading to Korea.
WATCH: Taggart scores twice to become K-League's top marksman
Australian striker Adam Taggart is staking his claim to be the Socceroos number nine, with another two goals for Suwon Bluewings putting him top of the K-League scoring charts.
The 26-year-old scored the opening goal in the sixth minute before securing the all-important third in a 3-2 victory on the road against Incheon United on Wednesday evening.
Taggart now has 10 goals in 17 league matches for Suwon, with five in his last five games, as he become the division's top scorer ahead of Jeonbuk's Shin-uk Kim and FC Seoul's Aleksandar Pesic (both nine goals).
McGowan targeting Socceroos return via Sydney FC
New Sydney FC signing Ryan McGowan believes a move to Sydney FC will help his ambitions to get back into Socceroos reckoning.
The 29-year-old will play in the A-League for the first time after 11 years abroad in the United Kingdom, China and the Middle East, and plans to use the transfer to get himself in the sights of national team boss Graham Arnold.
"From a personal point of view it's a great thing to look back on, that I have had three games in a World Cup and been lucky enough to represent my country 20 times," McGowan said.
"But you can't rest on your laurels.
"I'm here to make an impression and get back in that national team squad and hopefully add to the 20."
McGowan is most remembered in a green and gold shirt for the assist he played for Tim Cahill's incredible volley against the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup.
Kurz: Victory in talks with foreign and Australian players
New Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz has reassured fans that the club is in discussions to make new signings.
The German, speaking at his first press conference as Victory boss, has a big job to rebuild Victory with the club still needing to recruit 11 players - including four foreigners - before the A-League season commences in October.
Kurz confirmed talks with possible new acquistions were progressing but said patience is needed while he settles into the club and integrates his style.
"I think that if a coach comes into the club you have a lot of work to do,” Kurz said.
"A new coach always brings a new philosophy, a new culture, a new strategy and new structures. That means I need to speak with everybody in the club to explain my ideas but also get to know what was in the past and then to find out a good way for success for the future.
"I think it’s very important to get to know each player, to know the player as a person.
"There are also squad positions that must be filled with high quality players. At the moment we are in discussions with players from overseas and Australia as well and we are looking forward to building a strong and talented team. But it needs time."
Rashford isn't sure if United will thrash Glory
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford says he doesn't know if the gulf in class between the English giants and Perth Glory will translate into a thrashing.
The Red Devils take on the A-League's premiers in Perth in their first pre-season match on Saturday and Rashford believes the fitness of both teams will dictate the final result.
"It just depends on fitness levels," Rashford said.
"They could be fitter than us, or we could be fitter than them.
"In pre-season that's probably the biggest challenge. But we know we've worked hard, so we are looking forward to the game."
United will have a full strength squad to select for the match minus injured attacker Alexis Sanchez, while Perth will be missing a swag of players including Diego Castro, Andy Keogh, Chris Ikonomidis, Matthew Spiranovic and Dino Djulbic.
Joyce lands on his feet with help from Man Utd legends
Former Melbourne City boss Warren Joyce has been appointed coach of Salford City's development squad - the club owned by six Manchester United Class of 92 stars.
The Manchester-based club, which was promoted to League Two for the coming season, is owned by Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.
Joyce has been looking for a new role since Melbourne City decided not to renew his contract after two seasons in the A-League without claiming a trophy.
The 54-year-old had significant input into the development of Paul Pogba, Marcis Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck while United reserves manager from 2008-2016.
Fornaroli makes Glory debut
New Perth Glory star Bruno Fornaroli has played his first match for the club, but it was the coach's sons who stole the show.
The Uruguayan played 45 minutes of the 3-0 victory against WA NPL side Bayswater City at Optus Stadium but didn't trouble the scorers in a solid hit-out.
The two sons of coach Tony Popovic, Kristian and Gabriel, both found the scoresheet, while ex-Sydney FC defender Jacob Tratt opened the scoring.