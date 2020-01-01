A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kerr scores first Chelsea goal

The Red and Black have brought in a new man up top...

Western Sydney Wanderers have signed 32-year-old Irish striker Simon Cox until the end of next season.

The experienced goalscorer has played in for the likes of Reading, , , and most recently Southend United.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve never been to so I’m looking forward to come over and score some goals, that’s what I’m there to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing most my career. I’m expecting a big challenge,” Cox said.

“I spoke to Adam Le Fondre [Sydney FC striker] this morning and he said great things about the league and the Wanderers set-up. I spoke to Radi [Radoslaw Majewski] as well, who I played with at Nottingham Forest, and he said really good thing about club too so I am really looking forward to arriving and getting started."

Cox's signing comes in the wake of an SMH report that the Wanderers' current striker Alexander Meier is poised to be released by the club.