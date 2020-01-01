A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kerr makes impressive Chelsea debut

Wellington Phoenix have confirmed the signing of Brandon Wilson on an 18-month contract.

The 22-year-old was released by Perth Glory last week after struggling to secure game time and has now turned to the Nix for more opportunities.

“Brandon brings us both stability and versatility for this season, and it also fits well with us looking long term to bring talented young players to the club," Wellington coach Ufuk Talay said.

“Brandon is a valuable player in that he can cover multiple positions - which is great in this league, and it gives us added depth to the squad.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Brandon in the Australian 23’s squad in the past - he’s a good person, high character and I’m sure he’ll fit in well with the boys.”