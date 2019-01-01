Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren headlines a list of star players named for this weekend's round of the A-League.

Maclaren was named in Melbourne City's squad for the first time as Warren Joyce's side host Adelaide United on Saturday night.

Young Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison has also been selected as City finally forget about the saga involving Bruno Fornaroli.

Adelaide's new centre-forward Jordy Thomassen is in the mix to make his debut.

Sydney FC have included Iranian attacker Reja Ghoochannejhad in their travelling squad to take on Brisbane Roar, while Alex Brosque returns from injury.

The Western Sydney Wanderers will be boosted by the availability of German duo Alex Baumjohann and Patrick Ziegler for their clash against Central Coast Mariners.