A-League clubs welcome big names and new faces into their squads
Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren headlines a list of star players named for this weekend's round of the A-League.
Maclaren was named in Melbourne City's squad for the first time as Warren Joyce's side host Adelaide United on Saturday night.
Young Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison has also been selected as City finally forget about the saga involving Bruno Fornaroli.
Adelaide's new centre-forward Jordy Thomassen is in the mix to make his debut.
Sydney FC have included Iranian attacker Reja Ghoochannejhad in their travelling squad to take on Brisbane Roar, while Alex Brosque returns from injury.
The Western Sydney Wanderers will be boosted by the availability of German duo Alex Baumjohann and Patrick Ziegler for their clash against Central Coast Mariners.
Honda returns for Victory
Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda is set to make his long-awaited comeback for Melbourne Victory after being named in the squad for Sunday's blockbuster against Perth Glory.
Honda has been absent since being a late withdrawal from the Christmas Melbourne derby in mid-December and subsequently missed the next nine A-League games with a hamstring injury.
It's not known whether the 32-year-old will start but he is likely to come off the bench considering the length of his time away from the game.
Storm Roux has also been included after returning to full fitness while James Donachie is selected after returning to the club on loan from Jeonnam Dragons during the recent transfer window.
#SaveHakeem nearing 1 million tweets
The social media push to free Hakeem Al-Araibi continues to pick up steam with Twitter revealing there have been nearly 1 million tweets featuring the hashtag #SaveHakeem.
Footballers like Didier Drogba and Jamie Vardy are among the many that have sent tweets as the Australian refugee continues to receive plenty of support from around the world.
Al-Araibi is currently facing a further two months in a Thai detention centre as looks to avoid extradition to Bahrain.
@Craig_Foster just wanted you to know, there have been nearly 1 Million #SaveHakeem tweets from the football community all over the world. You're being heard Foz 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hSH4jPRtja— Twitter Sports (@TwitterSportsAU) February 7, 2019
Melbourne City find new active support group
After the Melburnians' retirement in December, the Melbourne City Terrace has officially stepped up to fill the club's active support void.
"We are thrilled to announce that after discussion with the club, we are officially Melbourne City’s Active support, 100% backed by the club," the Terrace posted on social media.
"With this exciting news we issue this call to arms for Saturday’s game against Adelaide.
"The start of a new era, This is Our City."
The Terrace will be located at Section 17 of AAMI Park and they'll likely be in full voice in time for Jamie Maclaren's looming debut for the club.
Troisi defiant over Socceroos exile
James Troisi was less than impressed about missing out on the Socceroos Asian Cup squad a month ago and the Melbourne Victory man remains of the belief there is 'too much politics' involved with the national team.
Having not even received a phone call from coach Graham Arnold in December after not being picked in Australia's side, Troisi stated he felt the squad hadn't been picked based on performance.
With the Socceroos subsequently exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage and struggling for form, the midfielder has stood by his comments.
O'Donovan open to becoming an Aussie as he eyes ACL debut
Now into his fourth A-League season, Irish striker Roy O'Donovan has quickly come to embrace life in Australia and is poised to join a growing list of foreign players to earn citizenship.
While yet to formally look into it, O'Donovan confirmed it's a matter of when, and not if, he becomes a full-blown Aussie.
"I’m a permanent resident now, I’ll probably be an Australian citizen in probably about 12 months I imagine," O'Donovan told Goal.
"I don’t see why not. My family is really settled here, we’ve got a home here. My son was born in Australia.
"We plan to spend quite a long time here - after football as well."
Al-Araibi 'ready to play' for Pascoe Vale, promises to repay Australia
As Hakeem Al-Araibi faces a further 60 days in a Thailand detention centre after formally asking not to be sent back to Bahrain , the refugee has vowed he'll be ready to play for Victorian side Pascoe Vale once he's released.
The former Bahraini international will face court again in April as he looks to avoid extradition back to his homeland where he claims he'll face torture and possible death for speaking out against the royal family.
Having played semi-professional football for Pascoe Vale in Australia, where he obtained refugee status in 2017, Al-Araibi has been training inside detention to ensure he's ready to play upon his release.
Western Melbourne marquee keen to make Greek community proud
Panagiotis Kone has become to the first official player of new A-League side Western Melbourne and the club's star is eager to embrace Melbourne's Greek population.
The former Greece international, who has played the majority of his career in Italy, is ready to play a big role for Western Melbourne on and off the pitch next season.
"Football is my life, it’s my passion and I’ll do my best to make the Greek community proud and the people who believed in me and felt that I should be the player that they signed first," Kone told Fox Sports.
"The talks were extremely professional so that was impressive but I’ve heard about the big Greek community there and Melbourne is also a fantastic city so that was a big thing for me and I want to have an experience in Australian football as well.
"I played seven years in Italy too so that’s also a very big thing for me. Italians and Greeks are crazy for football so I think it will be great to attract these people to watch our team."
An online poll for Western Melbourne's name and colours is currently running, with the club also 'pretty close' to confirming their first coach.
Aussie PM slams Al-Araibi shackles
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he was 'disturbed' to see refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi in shackles while being to a Bangkok court on Monday.
Al-Araibi was told he must remain detained for the next 60 days as he prepares to fight the extradition request from his country of birth Bahrain.
Morrison explained his dismay at Al-Araibi's situation and promised to continue dialog with Thailand and Bahrain about ensuring the refugee's release back to Australia.
"I thought that was very upsetting and I know it would have upset many Australians, and I respectfully reminded the Thai prime minister that Australians feel very strongly about this," Morrison told Sky News.
"So we will continue to make these representations and not just to Thailand, but also to Bahrain."
Melbourne Rebels say sorry for Thai sponsorship deal during Al-Araibi saga
Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels have apologised for its new sponsorship with Thai Airways after social media outrage about the deal as refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi remains locked up in a Bangkok jail.Read about the apology and social media outcry.
FFA cancel Thailand training camp amid Hakeem Al-Araibi detention
Football Federation Australia have canned a March training camp for the Olyroos in Thailand only one day after sending a memo to A-League clubs about it.Read about the controversy.