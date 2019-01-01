A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kate Jacewicz announced as first female A-League referee

A-League to have first female referee
Kate Jacewicz will become the first female referee to officiate games in the A-League this season.
The 34-year-old was appointed to the league's match officials panel on Friday and will be in line to referee a game during the A-League's first round - which commences on October 11.
Jacewicz is an eight-time W-League referee of the year and recently refereed two matches at the Women's World Cup in France.
"Kate is without doubt one of the leading referees in the world at any level," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.
Ben Abraham was the other match official promoted to the panel of A-League referees.
Sainsbury signs for Maccabi Haifa
Australian centre-half Trent Sainsbury has signed for Israel Premier League side Maccabi Haifa on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old will link up with Socceroo teammate Nikita Rukavytsya at the club as he bids to rejuvenate a career that stagnated at PSV Eindhoven after joining the Eredivisie giants following
Maccabi Haifa are a big club in the Israeli league - having won 12 league trophies - but haven't won the title since 2010-11.
FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed
Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.
Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.
Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.
Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
Arzani getting closer to Celtic return
Australian prodigy Daniel Arzani has been given the all-clear to return to full training at Celtic from the serious knee injury he suffered.
The 20-year-old hasn't played since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his first team debut for the Hoops in October last year.
Arzani was told by Spanish orthopedic surgeon Ramon Cugat that he could resume full training after only being able to compete in light duties over the past few weeks.
He is expected to be brought into the Celtic under-23 squad first before targeting availability for the senior side in mid-September.
