A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Kate Jacewicz announced as first female A-League referee

Kate Jacewicz will become the first female referee to officiate games in the A-League this season.

The 34-year-old was appointed to the league's match officials panel on Friday and will be in line to referee a game during the A-League's first round - which commences on October 11.

Jacewicz is an eight-time W-League referee of the year and recently refereed two matches at the Women's World Cup in .

"Kate is without doubt one of the leading referees in the world at any level," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.

Ben Abraham was the other match official promoted to the panel of A-League referees.