Juventus reveal how close they were to signing Bosnich
Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was within inches of becoming a Juventus player, according to the club's former director Luciano Moggi.
Having tried to sign both Roy Keane and Alan Shearer, Moggi revealed to the Daily Mail that Bosnich was also firmly on their radar in the late 1990's.
"Then there was the story of Mark Bosnich. He seemed to be ours but then we changed our mind at the last moment after long reasoning," Moggi said.
"He would have done well in Italy too."
While he never lined up in the Serie A, the Aussie's career did include an infamous spell at Manchester United along with a longer stint at Aston Villa.
Socceroos jump up in FIFA rankings
Australia have risen two spots to 44th in the world after FIFA's most recent rankings were released.
A 3-0 win over Kuwait have seen the Socceroos move ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina but level with the Czech Republic.
Belgium remain top of the rankings, followed by France and Brazil, with Iran the highest ranked Asian nation at 23rd.
Wanderers sign former Bundesliga top goalscorer
German striker Alexander Meier has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers after a decorated career in his homeland.
Meier, 36, scored 119 times over 300 matches for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and finished top scorer in Germany's first division in the 2014-15 season.
Set to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the striker is eager to give all he can for his new side.
“I’m very excited to play in Australia and I can’t wait to go on the plane tonight,” Meier said.
“Markus told me how professional the club is and that they are very ambitious, and it is a great club to play for. I don’t like to speak about myself, about what I can deliver, all I can say that is I will always give 100 per cent on and off the field.
“The most important thing for me is that as a team we all stand for each other, in bad and in good times, and the better the environment we create, success can come from this."
Meier completes Markus Babbel's foreign contingent this season and has been classed as the Wanderers second marquee player.
Holland scores Europa League winner
Australian midfielder James Holland scored the decisive goal for LASK in a 1-0 win over Rosenborg in the Europa League on Friday morning.
The former Socceroo turned home a corner just before half-time for his first goal of the season.
That contribution would prove crucial as Holland's Austrian club held on for all three points.
LASK have been drawn in Group D for the Europa League alongside Sporting and PSV.
Holland joined the side in 2017 after previous stints in the A-League, Eredivisie and Chinese Super League.
The Aussie players with the best potential in FIFA 20
With the upcoming release of FIFA 20, the game not only provides all important player ratings, but also weighs in on a player's potential.
Along with an overall current assessment of their skills, players in FIFA are also given a future rating they could achieve based on form and pure talent.
Ahead of FIFA 20's global release on September 27, Goal casts an eye on the Australian players that have been backed to shine in years to come.
Victory snare Albanian midfielder
Melbourne Victory has signed experienced Albania defensive midfielder Migjen Basha on a two-year deal.
The 32-year-old heads Down Under after a campaign with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki - and has picked up 33 caps for his country during his career.
"I'm very pleased to add another international with such experience to our squad," Victory coach Marco Kurz said.
"Given he has played at the highest level domestically I believe he will be a strong leader amongst the group.
"With midfielders Jakob (Poulsen) and Kristijan (Dobras) having also arrived, we're really pleased with the talent we've managed to add ahead of round one."
Basha played three seasons in the Serie A with Torino between 2012-15 and also played in Italy's second division with Bari, Como, Atalanta, Frosinone and Rimini.
Wanderers dumped out of the FFA quarter-finals
Melbourne City are into the FFA Cup semi-finals following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park on Wednesday night.
English winger Craig Noone struck a double either side of a a magnificent flicked finish from Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren.
Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar had a howler for the opening goal, with his decision to keep the ball from crossing the byline allowing Noone the opportunity to score into an unguarded net.
In the other match, Brisbane Strikers progressed into the final with a 3-2 win over Moreland Zebras.
The FFA semi-finals will be Brisbane Strikers v Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United.
Glory pick up Swiss defender
Perth Glory has signed Switzerland centre-half Gregory Wuthrich on a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old has played most of his career at Swiss club Young Boys and played in the Champions League against Juventus last season.
Wuthrich joins Osama Malik as Perth's new signings in defence, with Jason Davidson and Scott Neville departing the club in the off-season.
Newcastle Jets pick up Northen Ireland under-21 international
A-League side Newcastle Jets have signed Northern Ireland under-21 international Bobby Burns on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old left-back has moved Down Under from Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian to get the opportunity to play first-team football.
"I’ve played all of my football in the United Kingdom so far, and to come out to Australia is a fantastic opportunity," Burns said.
"To have the opportunity to push for consistent senior football at my age is an exciting one, but I know I’ll have to work hard to earn my spot.
"I have ambitions to kick on from U21 duties and play in the senior Northern Ireland team, and I believe playing for Newcastle will help me do that."
Arzani impresses in Celtic comeback
After 10 months on the sidelines, Daniel Arzani returned to action on Tuesday night for Celtic's reserve side against Hibernian in a 1-1 draw.
The Australian attacker came on in the 64th minute of the friendly and immediately impressed, creating a chance before later having a shot saved.
68’ - @iamdanielarzani picks up the ball down the left, and after some tricky play, finds @ArmstrongOkoflx in the box. The low shot is saved.— Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) September 17, 2019
CEL 1️⃣-1️⃣ HIB
85’ - Good effort! 😲@iamdanielarzani has another long-range pop at goal, however, it’s palmed over by the keeper.— Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) September 17, 2019
CEL 1️⃣-1️⃣ HIB
Arzani injured his ACL on debut for Celtic's first team last year with new Hoops coach Neil Lennon saying earlier this week they won't be rushing him back into action.
Scotland striker Jason Cummings ready for Socceroos switch
Scottish striker Jason Cummings could be set to follow in the footsteps of Martin Boyle and switch his allegiance from the Tartan Army to the Australian national team after admitting talks with Socceroos officials.
The 24-year-old attacker, who played two friendlies for Scotland in 2017, is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and says although his birth nation is his preference, he wouldn't hesitate to play for the Socceroos if it meant opportunity at the national team level.
Speaking after he scored on his debut for League One club Shrewsbury Town, Cummings explained he would make his decision in the next month and revealed the contact he had with Australia coach Graham Arnold and his assistant Rene Meulensteen.
Victory goalkeeper out for six months
Melbourne Victory shot-stopper Matthew Acton will be absent for six months after dislocating his shoulder in training last week.
The backup goalkeeper, behind No.1 Lawrence Thomas, is undergoing athroscopic surgery and isn't expected to be available until the back-end of the A-League season.
"It’s unfortunate to lose a talent like Matt from the group for a sustained period,” Victory coach Marco Kurz said.
"The outcome is disappointing for everyone. Matt is obviously feeling flat, but his teammates and everyone at the club are supporting him.
"He is a popular member of the squad and will continue to contribute to the group in any way that he can.
"We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back at full fitness as soon as possible."
Victory will likely be forced to sign an injury replacement goalkeeper because of the length of Acton's injury.
A-League clubs reject Berisha
Former Melbourne Victory star Besart Berisha has gone unwanted by A-League clubs after making himself available for the upcoming season.
The 34-year, who is now an Australian citizen, has been looking for a club Down Under after his release from J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
But despite several clubs needing a striker, such as Wellington Phoenix, Westeen Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners, an offer hasn't been tabled for the Kosovo international, according to the World Game.
Berisha won four A-League championships at Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar - scoring 116 goals in 186 matches.
A-League set for free-to-air TV deal
ABC has emerged as the favourites to show Saturday afternoon A-League matches this season.
A deal is reportedly close to being struck with the new campaign now less than a month away.
WATCH: Rukavytsya continues scoring form in Israel
Australian striker Nikita Rukavytsya made it three goals from three games for Maccabi Haifa with the opening strike in a 2-0 win Ironi Kiryat Shmona.
The 32-year-old was in the right spot to tap the ball in on 49 minutes to continue his hot goal scoring form for the Israeli club.
Socceroo defender Trent Sainsbury also plays for the same club but is yet to make his debut since crossing from PSV Eindhoven at the end of the transfer window.
Mabil scores birthday goal in Midtjylland win
Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil opened the scoring on Sunday night in Midtjylland's 3-0 away win over Lyngby.
The Aussie fired home his second goal of the season in the 29th minute to celebrate turning 24 before two second-half strikes wrapped up the three points for his side.
🔥🔥— Goal Australia 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 16, 2019
Awer Mabil with a super turn and finish overnight ⚽pic.twitter.com/z7gp1HGawI
Mabil starred throughout the match, ending the game creating a game-high four chances and boasting the best passing accuracy in the final third.
Midtjylland currently sit top of the Danish Superliga, four points clear of second-placed Kobenhavn.
Victory smash Western United in friendly
Melbourne Victory have defeated Western United 6-0 in a friendly played behind closed doors on Sunday.
Western United beat Melbourne City 2-1 on Thursday but had no answers for Marco Kurz's side as Ola Toivonen (2), Andrew Nabbout, Elvis Kamsoba, Kenny Athiu and Birkan Kirdar all got on the score sheet.
Mark Rudan's side will play their first A-League match in under a month when they take on Wellington Phoenix on October 13.
Victory 6 - 0 Western United— Goal Australia 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 15, 2019
Mark Rudan has plenty to work on...👀pic.twitter.com/L7hRmCBoU9
Sarpreet Singh surprised at his Bayern Munich rise
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh has even been surprised by his own progression at Bayern Munich but is keen to take the opportunity and make his Bundesliga debut.
Since making the move from A-League side Wellington Phoenix at the end of the June, the 20-year-old has been named in the Bundesliga giants' Champions League squad after impressing in the first-team friendlies during pre-season.
Singh says even he didn't expect to get a chance with the Bayern first team so quickly after only a few short months and he wants to repay the club for showing the faith to sign him.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.