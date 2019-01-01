Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was within inches of becoming a Juventus player, according to the club's former director Luciano Moggi.

Having tried to sign both Roy Keane and Alan Shearer, Moggi revealed to the Daily Mail that Bosnich was also firmly on their radar in the late 1990's.

"Then there was the story of Mark Bosnich. He seemed to be ours but then we changed our mind at the last moment after long reasoning," Moggi said.

"He would have done well in too."

While he never lined up in the , the Aussie's career did include an infamous spell at along with a longer stint at .