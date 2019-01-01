Socceroos defender Milos Degenek will feature in the Champions League group stage this season after his Red Star team went through on away goals against Young Boys.

Degenek played 90 minutes in the 1-1 home result, with the Serbians progressing because of the three goals they scored in the first leg draw in .

Aaron Mooy made his first start for and Hove Albion, playing the full match as the Seagulls moved to their 3rd round of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

Ryan Edwards scored for Burton Albion in the same competition, as they won 4-0 against Morecambe, while Mark Milligan's Southend United crashed out with a 4-1 defeat at Milton Keynes Dons.