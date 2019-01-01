Despite the Matildas recently moving a game away from the venue due to a poor pitch, Jubilee will still play host to Sydney FC's Asian Champions League campaign.

The Sky Blues kick start their foray into Asia on Wednesday night against Ulsan Hyundai and will do so at Jubilee.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Jubilee surface has improved significantly since hosting the W-League grand final a month ago.

"We got news today that it was a lot better than what the women had to play on in the grand final," Brandon O’Neill said.

"If it’s a lot better than that, that’s good."