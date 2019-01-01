Joyce: I ain’t a quitter
The under-siege Melbourne City coach isn't ready to back down from his position and believes there's no extra pressure on him to perform.
A poor run of results has seen reports emerge that Joyce's future at the club is now in doubt but the man himself remains as committed as ever.
"I ain’t a quitter," Joyce said on Friday.
"There’s no more pressure than the first day I arrived in the room - the pressure’s on yourself to win games and win the league.
"We looked at the fixtures early December and thought it was going to be a tough time. The players have done exceptionally well during the run of games where we had a lot of games fast and furious.
“If you analyse the games individually and analyse performances and opportunities to win the game, we could have a hell of a lot more points than we do."
Australian football participation reaches record level despite $500 million funding gap
Football Federation Australia have revealed more people than ever are playing with the round ball as participation rates across the country rose by 13 per cent over the past year.
A football census run by the FFA found more than 1.8 million Australians are now participating in football - a record number for the game Down Under.
That rise comes despite an audit also conducted by the FFA in conjunction with member federations uncovered a $500 million funding gap for football facilities across the country.
Vukovic injured by own teammate in Europa League loss
Australian goalkeeper Danny Vukovic had to be stretchered from the field during Genk's 4-1 loss to Slavia Prague in the Europa League after a nasty collision with a teammate on Friday morning (AEDT).
With scores locked at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, Vukovic attempted to intercept a cross but was connected by his own teammate in the process with Prague going on to prod the ball home with Vukovic down in clear pain.
The 33-year-old would need to be stretchered from the field and was replaced by Komaan Nordin in goal, who couldn't prevent Slavia running out 4-1 winners.
Western United name could cost FFA millions - report
The absence of 'Melbourne' from new A-League side Western United's name may see Football Federation Australia miss out on $5 million in additional broadcast payments from Fox Sports.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Fox Sports is looking to avoid paying a nine per cent increase in its broadcast deal with the FFA in June 2021 because United's name and location mean it can't be viewed as a team from Victoria's capital.
A contract between the FFA and Fox Sports stipulates the governing body would receive an extra $5 million in funding should two new A-League teams from Sydney and Melbourne be introduced - with Fox reportedly set to contest whether Western United now meets that criteria.
Popovic backs Milicic as Matildas coach
Having formed the crucial foundations of Western Sydney Wanderers, Tony Popovic has thrown his support behind his former assistant Ante Milicic to succeed as Matildas coach.
Milicic was named as Alen Stajcic's replacement earlier this week and arrives in the position after working in the A-League and with the Socceroos.
Popovic, a godparent to Milicic's children, has unsurprisingly backed the new Matildas coach to impress.
"I'm delighted for him. I know how excited he is for the challenge of coaching this good team and going to the World Cup as a head coach," Popovic said.
"I've worked with him as a coach. He's had a very good apprenticeship with the national teams, and worked under Ange (Postecoglou) and went to a couple of World Cups.
"He's ticked a lot of boxes in terms of his coaching education. He's a very good coach, and I'm sure he'll do a great job."
Milicic's first test as Matildas coach will come in the Cup of Nations next week against New Zealand.
Jets handed Vargas blow
Newcastle Jets will be without star player Ronald Vargas for the next three weeks due to a hamstring injury.
The Venezuelan scored mid-week in a 4-1 loss to Kashima Antlers and was withdrawn after an hour.
It's a big loss for the Jets, who can keep their slim hopes of finals football alive with a win against Adelaide United on the weekend.
Jason Hoffman is also expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
'Embarrassing'- Mulvey reveals extent of Mariners pain
Mike Mulvey arrived in Gosford desperate to turn the club around but Central Coast Mariners are now staring down the barrel of consecutive wooden spoons.
Injuries and failed foreign signings haven't helped Mulvey's cause with the Mariners only winning their first game of the season earlier this year.
The former Brisbane Roar coach revealing the lack of success has made every-day life on the Central Coast particularly difficult.
Gallop not sweating on FFA pressure
FFA CEO David Gallop has stressed his commitment to the role amidst growing pressure on his position.
The controversial sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has seen Gallop's position come under the spotloght but the man himself says he isn't going anywhere.
"I'm fully committed to the role," Gallop said.
"Week in, week out you're in a position where what you do is reviewed. It's a position that's under scrutiny and we're all used to that.
"The important thing now is to get on with the Cup of Nations and see that this team is in the best possible shape to do well at the World Cup."
Milicic names Matildas squad for Cup of Nations
Just days after being named as the interim Matildas manager, Ante Milicic has revealed his first squad ahead of the Cup of Nations.
The Matildas face New Zealand, Argentina and Korea Republic in the inaugural tournament later this month on home soil as they prepare for the Women's World Cup in June.
Milicic, who has replaced Alen Stajcic at the helm of the Matildas, is eager to make the most of the competition as he looks to come to grips with his new position.
Sotirio takes a shot at his critics
Three goals in less than three months have left Jaushua Sotirio on the cusp of his best ever A-League season with Western Sydney Wanderers.
The 23-year-old attacker has bagged three goals in his past two campaigns and needs just one more this season to bring his current tally up to four.
Sotirio has been with the Wanderers since 2013 and was part of their Asian Champions League winning squad in 2014, but has remained a peripheral figure at the club with some fans reluctant to embrace him.
Vukovic seals extended stay with Genk
Socceroos keeper Danny Vukovic has sealed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Belgian side Genk.
The Australian shot-stopper has been with the club since 2017 after impressing with Sydney FC.
Vukovic has starred from the outset for Genk and was awarded the side's Golden Shoe in the 2017/18 season.
His move to Belgium has also seen him earn his first caps for the Socceroos and at 33 he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
Happy to announce I’ll be a @krcgenkofficial player for a further 2.5 years! A big thank you to the club, my team mates and our wonderful supporters! And most importantly to my family, without them I wouldn’t be able to continue fulfilling my dreams and aspirations!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/lH3RvFK9Yz— Danny Vukovic (@vuka20) February 20, 2019