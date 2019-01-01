The under-siege Melbourne City coach isn't ready to back down from his position and believes there's no extra pressure on him to perform.

A poor run of results has seen reports emerge that Joyce's future at the club is now in doubt but the man himself remains as committed as ever.

"I ain’t a quitter," Joyce said on Friday.

"There’s no more pressure than the first day I arrived in the room - the pressure’s on yourself to win games and win the league.

"We looked at the fixtures early December and thought it was going to be a tough time. The players have done exceptionally well during the run of games where we had a lot of games fast and furious.

“If you analyse the games individually and analyse performances and opportunities to win the game, we could have a hell of a lot more points than we do."