The Matildas have released the slick, edgy-looking Nike jersey they will wear at June's Women's World Cup in France.

The home kit has been exclusively designed for the Australian women's national team, drawing on early '90s for its inspiration with the art on Hosier Lane and the Golden Wattle a big factor in the design.

"The kit is unreal, it’s such a different take on what we've seen in the past and we couldn’t have hoped for a better looking home jersey," Matildas captain Sam Kerr said.



"To have a kit designed just for the Matildas to play in, it’s a dream come true, and we are honoured to be pulling on the green and gold. The socks are pretty wild too."

The words 'Never Say Die', a catch-phrase often used by the Matildas, have been printed inside the jersey just under the collar.

The kit will debut on April 4 in Colorado when the Matildas take on the United States.

It is available in women’s, men's and kids sizes from 12 March via the FFA Online Store.