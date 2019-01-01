Newcastle Jets will be without Jason Hoffman for the rest of the season with the versatile player expected to spend five months on the sidelines.

Hoffman twisted his ankle prior to the Jets clash against Persija Jakarta mid-week with scans revealing he dislocated a tendon in his ankle which will require surgery.

"This is a huge blow for us, but I’m really just disappointed for him to be missing so much football,” Ernie Merrick said.

“It was a fairly innocuous sort of incident and we were hopeful it would only be something minor, unfortunately, it was confirmed that Jason will be out for an extended period.

“I’ve spoken with Jason and he’s obviously disappointed with the news but he’s determined to return as quickly as possible.

“He’s an outstanding pro who will do everything required to return to full fitness."

Newcastle face Melbourne City on Friday night ahead of a final Asian Champions League qualifying clash against Kashima Antlers.