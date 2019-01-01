Riera resists transfer interest as he looks to improve his goal 'relationship'
Having spent his entire career in Spain, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has continued to turn heads in his homeland while playing in the A-League.
After scoring 15 goals in his first season with the red and black, Riera was the subject of transfer interest from Spain in the off-season before clubs again came calling in January.
While the Wanderers have struggled this campaign, the 32-year-old opted to remain but admits he's yet to decide about his long-term future at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.
Hoffman set for lengthy injury lay-off
Newcastle Jets will be without Jason Hoffman for the rest of the season with the versatile player expected to spend five months on the sidelines.
Hoffman twisted his ankle prior to the Jets clash against Persija Jakarta mid-week with scans revealing he dislocated a tendon in his ankle which will require surgery.
"This is a huge blow for us, but I’m really just disappointed for him to be missing so much football,” Ernie Merrick said.
“It was a fairly innocuous sort of incident and we were hopeful it would only be something minor, unfortunately, it was confirmed that Jason will be out for an extended period.
“I’ve spoken with Jason and he’s obviously disappointed with the news but he’s determined to return as quickly as possible.
“He’s an outstanding pro who will do everything required to return to full fitness."
Newcastle face Melbourne City on Friday night ahead of a final Asian Champions League qualifying clash against Kashima Antlers.
The A-League's best bromances this season
To celebrate Valentine's Day, Goal has teamed up with Opta to see which players have created the most chances for one another in the A-League this season.
From a Newcastle Jets love triangle to partnerships shining despite their club's struggles, a number of bromances have found a way to flourish.
Taggart departs Roar for Asia
Brisbane Roar has been hit by the departure of star striker Adam Taggart, who will sign with an unnamed club in Asia imminently.Read about Taggart's transfer.
A-League Rev-Up: Nix chasing record, Wanderers 'a wounded animal'
While the top six looks all but set and the Premiers Plate is Perth Glory's to lose, there's still plenty of storylines to get excited about in Round 19.
Wellington Phoenix have been a taste of fresh air this season and are chasing their largest ever regular season crowd on Friday night against Melbourne Victory.
Elsewhere, Adelaide United have described Western Sydney Wanderers as a 'wounded animal' and are eager to bring them back down to earth after a rare win last week.
A-League expansion side confirm team name
New A-League side Western Melbourne have confirmed their club name as Western United with colours of green and black after a public poll.
Athletic was an early favourite but United has ultimately proven more popular with Western Melbourne Warriors and Westside Pride also in the running.
Georgievski 'likes' move to Western United
Newcastle Jets full-back Daniel Georgievski could be on his way to new A-League franchise Western United after liking a social media post linking him with a transfer.
The 30-year-old, whose contract in the Hunter expires at the end of the season, liked a rumour post on the Instagram page Daily Oz Football suggesting he will move to the new Melbourne club.
However, Georgievski had withdrawn his reaction to the social media post by Thursday morning.
If the former Melbourne Victory man moves south, it will be Western United's second defensive capture after the signing of Wanderers right-back Josh Risdon.
The Jets have already announced the capture of a full-back for next season in Central Coast Mariners defender Matthew Millar.
Victory leave German defender out of ACL squad
Georg Niedermeier is the unlucky foreigner to miss out on Melbourne Victory's Asian Champions League squad.
Kevin Muscat revealed his 28-man squad on Wednesday with Kosta Barbarouses, Ola Toivonen and Raul Baena preferred to fill Victory's three foreigner spots.
Keisuke Honda is also included with Muscat's side able to take advantage of the ACL's 3+1 rule for Asian players.
While Niedermeier is the big-name absentee, a number of younger players have been picked in the squad including Rahmat Akbari, Anthony Lesiotis and Thiel Iradukunda.
Victory have been drawn in Group F for the ACL alongside Guangzhou Evergrande and Daegu FC with the fourth spot to be filled by either Sanfrecce Hiroshima or Chiangrai United.
From Bolt to Woolies: Nisbet's path to being the A-League's shortest ever player
Standing at 158 centimetres tall, Josh Nisbet is officially the shortest player to ever grace the A-League but don't let his lack of height fool you - the Central Coast Mariner is more than ready to step up.
The 19-year-old midfielder made his A-League debut against Newcastle Jets in January but caught the eye in pre-season as he found himself standing next to the world's fastest man.
Usain Bolt and Nisbet were brought on at the same time in a trial match as they got their first of action with the Mariners senior side.
Foster declares FFA election a farce, calls for Stajcic investigation
After becoming a key figure in the release of Hakeem Al-Araibi, Craig Foster has temporarily shifted focus to the current state of Australian football and hasn't held back.
Exhausted after his tireless efforts to ensure Al-Araibi was returned safely to Australia, the former Socceroos captain admitted he's not completely up to date with what's been going on Down Under but is adamant a number of things need to change.
Foster ran for election to the FFA board last year before pulling out of the race and revealed the worrying details behind his decision to withdraw.
Reddy: Castro the A-League's best ever player
Perth Glory marquee Diego Castro has been declared the A-League's best player by teammate Liam Reddy.
Castro scored on Sunday against Melbourne Victory in a 2-1 win and has been in red-hot form for Glory since overcoming injury.
Reddy adamant that Castro's long-term performances put him above Alessandro Del Piero as the league's best ever.
"Look, Del Piero was good. But I think what Diego has done for four years speaks volumes," Reddy told AAP.
"Del Piero was an unbelievable player, but I don't think we saw the best of him when he was here.
"I think the work Diego does off the ball as well as on the ball is exceptional.
"For me he's the best player to play in the league. We can give him the ball in tight spaces and he finds a way of getting out."
Thomas Broich might have a thing or two to say about this though...
Juric facing Luzern exile with Swiss exit looming
Tomi Juric's time at Swiss club FC Luzern appears to be all but over after the Australian striker was ordered to train by himself.
Linked to moves away from the club over the past few months and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Socceroos striker has been handed an exile of sorts as Luzern look to force through a transfer.
Luzern's sports director Remo Meyer confirmed the decision to separate Juric from the team and revealing the club has been less than happy with his application over the past few months.