A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Jets and Phoenix hit by coronavirus

A-League clubs Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix both confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

The Jets revealed a player has tested positive for Covid-19, while a Phoenix staff member has suffered a similar diagnosis.

"Newcastle Jets can confirm that a player in its Hyundai A-League squad has returned a positive test for Covid-19," a club statement read.

"The player and his family are in good health, and currently in quarantine in accordance with NSW Health protocols.

"All players and staff beyond the player have been checked for their risks and will be overseen, and guided, by the team medical staff as they liaise directly with the Public Health Unit. Self-isolation has been commenced for those that require it."

Newcastle, along with Melbourne City, were the last A-League clubs to play a game when they clashed on Monday night.

Phoenix meanwhile had relocated to in an attempt to see out the season but have now returned to New Zealand.